OFFICIAL: West Virginia Announces Starting 5 vs Iowa State

he starting lineup is set for the Mountaineers!
The 17th ranked West Virginia Mountaineers will look to pick up the season sweep of Iowa State Tuesday night on the road in Ames. 

Moments ago, the team's official Twitter account released the Mountaineers' starting lineup for tonight's game!

Miles McBride

Jordan McCabe

Taz Sherman

Jalen Bridges

Derek Culver

The Mountaineers and Cyclones are set to tip at 7 p.m. EST on ESPN+.

