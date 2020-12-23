Area 304+FootballBasketballRecruiting
OFFICIAL: West Virginia Announces Starting 5 vs Kansas

The starting lineup is set for the Mountaineers!
The West Virginia Mountaineers are looking to pick up their first signature win of the season as they are getting set to take on No. 3 Kansas at Allen Fieldhouse. 

Moments ago, the team's official Twitter account released the Mountaineers' starting lineup for tonight's game!

Miles McBride

Sean McNeil

Emmitt Matthews Jr.

Derek Culver

Oscar Tshiebwe

The Mountaineers and Jayhawks are set to tip at 9 p.m. EST on ESPN2.

