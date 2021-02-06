Area 304+FootballBasketballRecruitingSI.com
OFFICIAL: West Virginia Announces Starting 5 vs Kansas

The starting lineup is set for the Mountaineers!
Moments ago, the team's official Twitter account released the Mountaineers' starting lineup for tonight's game!

Emmitt Matthews Jr.

Miles McBride

Taz Sherman

Jalen Bridges

Derek Culver

The Mountaineers and Jayhawks are set to tip at 2 p.m. EST on CBS.

