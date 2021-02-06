OFFICIAL: West Virginia Announces Starting 5 vs Kansas
The starting lineup is set for the Mountaineers!
Moments ago, the team's official Twitter account released the Mountaineers' starting lineup for tonight's game!
Emmitt Matthews Jr.
Miles McBride
Taz Sherman
Jalen Bridges
Derek Culver
The Mountaineers and Jayhawks are set to tip at 2 p.m. EST on CBS.
