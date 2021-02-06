OFFICIAL: West Virginia Announces Starting 5 vs Kansas

The starting lineup is set for the Mountaineers!

Moments ago, the team's official Twitter account released the Mountaineers' starting lineup for tonight's game!

Emmitt Matthews Jr.

Miles McBride

Taz Sherman

Jalen Bridges

Derek Culver

The Mountaineers and Jayhawks are set to tip at 2 p.m. EST on CBS.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the page's top righthand corner. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.