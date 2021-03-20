Area 304+FootballBasketballRecruitingSI.com
Search

OFFICIAL: West Virginia Announces Starting 5 vs Morehead State

The starting lineup is set for the Mountaineers!
Author:
Publish date:

Moments ago, the team's official Twitter account released the Mountaineers' starting lineup for tonight's game!

Miles McBride

Sean McNeil

Emmitt Matthews Jr.

Jalen Bridges

Derek Culver

The Mountaineers and Eagles are set to tip at 9:57 p.m. EST on truTV.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the page's top righthand corner. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

Derek Culver
Basketball

OFFICIAL: West Virginia Announces Starting 5 vs Morehead State

USATSI_15517646
Basketball

How to Watch, Listen, & Receive LIVE Updates of WVU vs Morehead State

USATSI_14152234_168388579_lowres
Basketball

LIVE GAME THREAD: No. 3 West Virginia vs. No. 14 Morehead State

DSC_0821
Basketball

What the ESPN BPI Says About WVU's Chances vs Morehead State

USATSI_15706412_168388579_lowres
Basketball

Spread & Over/Under Predictions for WVU vs Morehead State

The Morehead State Eagles celebrate their victory over the Belmont Bruins in the Ohio Valley Conference Basketball Championship at the Ford Center in Evansville, Ind., Saturday, March 6, 2021. The Eagles defeated the Bruins 86-71 to win the championship title and a bid to the 2021 NCAA tournament.
Basketball

Know Your Foe: Morehead State Eagles

Nh7IGnCQ
Basketball

Score Predictions for West Virginia vs Morehead State

West Virginia Mountaineers guard Kedrian Johnson (0) and guard Taz Sherman (12) celebrate after defeating the Oklahoma State Cowboys 87-84 at Gallagher-Iba Arena.
Basketball

2021 March Madness: Christopher Hall's Bracket