OFFICIAL: West Virginia Announces Starting 5 vs North Texas

The starting lineup is set for the Mountaineers!
Moments ago, the team's official Twitter account released the Mountaineers' starting lineup for this evening's game!

G Miles McBride

G Sean McNeil

F Emmitt Matthews Jr.

F Derek Culver

F Oscar Tshiebwe

The Mountaineers and Mean Green are set to tip at 3 p.m. EST on ESPN+.

