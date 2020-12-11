OFFICIAL: West Virginia Announces Starting 5 vs North Texas

The starting lineup is set for the Mountaineers!

Moments ago, the team's official Twitter account released the Mountaineers' starting lineup for this evening's game!

G Miles McBride

G Sean McNeil

F Emmitt Matthews Jr.

F Derek Culver

F Oscar Tshiebwe

The Mountaineers and Mean Green are set to tip at 3 p.m. EST on ESPN+.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.