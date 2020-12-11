OFFICIAL: West Virginia Announces Starting 5 vs North Texas
The starting lineup is set for the Mountaineers!
Moments ago, the team's official Twitter account released the Mountaineers' starting lineup for this evening's game!
G Miles McBride
G Sean McNeil
F Emmitt Matthews Jr.
F Derek Culver
F Oscar Tshiebwe
The Mountaineers and Mean Green are set to tip at 3 p.m. EST on ESPN+.
