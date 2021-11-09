Skip to main content
    • November 9, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    OFFICIAL: West Virginia Announces Starting 5 vs Oakland

    The starting lineup for the Mountaineers is set.
    Author:

    Moments ago, the team's official Twitter account released the Mountaineers' starting lineup for tonight's game!

    Kedrian Johnson

    Sean McNeil

    Taz Sherman

    Jalen Bridges

    Read More

    Isaiah Cottrell

    The Mountaineers and Grizzlie are set to tip at 7 p.m. EST on Big 12 NOW/ESPN+.

    You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us on Twitter.

    Facebook - @WVUonSI

    Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

    Tuesday, February 9, 2021: West Virginia guard Sean McNeil posted a career-high 26 points in the 82-71 win over Texas Tech.
    Basketball

    OFFICIAL: West Virginia Announces Starting 5 vs Oakland

    12 seconds ago
    8BBE4A6F-2955-4AE3-B7EE-602552111B34
    Basketball

    How to Watch, Listen, & Receive LIVE Updates of WVU vs Oakland

    38 minutes ago
    USATSI_14060638_168388579_lowres
    Basketball

    Spread & Over/Under Predictions for WVU vs Oakland

    1 hour ago
    West Virginia Mountaineers forward Gabe Osabuohien (3) looks to pass while defended by Kansas Jayhawks guard Isaiah Moss (4) during the first half at WVU Coliseum.
    Basketball

    What the ESPN BPI Says About WVU vs Oakland

    2 hours ago
    USATSI_15672017_168388579_lowres
    Basketball

    Score Predictions for West Virginia vs Oakland

    3 hours ago
    Screen Shot 2021-11-09 at 1.44.14 PM
    Football

    Quick Hits: Injury Update, Bowl Eligibility + Goose Crowder Playing Well

    4 hours ago
    March 13, 2021; Kansas City, MO, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers forward Esmery Martinez (12) smiles after defeating the Oklahoma State Cowgirls at Municipal Auditorium.
    WVU Womens Basketball

    Martinez Named to Naismith Trophy Women’s Watch List

    5 hours ago
    20211108_BobHuggins_OaklandPregame
    Basketball

    WATCH: Bob Huggins Previews Oakland

    6 hours ago