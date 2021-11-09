Publish date:
OFFICIAL: West Virginia Announces Starting 5 vs Oakland
The starting lineup for the Mountaineers is set.
Moments ago, the team's official Twitter account released the Mountaineers' starting lineup for tonight's game!
Kedrian Johnson
Sean McNeil
Taz Sherman
Jalen Bridges
Read More
Isaiah Cottrell
The Mountaineers and Grizzlie are set to tip at 7 p.m. EST on Big 12 NOW/ESPN+.
You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us on Twitter.
Facebook - @WVUonSI
Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.