OFFICIAL: West Virginia Announces Starting 5 vs Oklahoma

The starting lineup is set for the Mountaineers!
No. 9 West Virginia is just moments away from tipoff against the Oklahoma Sooners and for the first time this season, the Mountaineers will have a new starting lineup. Sophomore big man Oscar Tshiebwe elected to leave the program due to personal reasons and will not return to the team, per head coach Bob Huggins. 

Moments ago, the team's official Twitter account released the Mountaineers' starting lineup for tonight's game!

Miles McBride

Sean McNeil

Emmitt Matthews Jr.

Jalen Bridges

Derek Culver

The Mountaineers and Sooners are set to tip at 4 p.m. EST on ESPN2.

OFFICIAL: West Virginia Announces Starting 5 vs Oklahoma

