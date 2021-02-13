Area 304+FootballBasketballRecruitingSI.com
OFFICIAL: West Virginia Announces Starting 5 vs Oklahoma

The starting lineup is set for the Mountaineers!
Author:
Publish date:

We are just minutes away from tip-off inside the WVU Coliseum for a top 15 matchup between No. 14 West Virginia and No. 12 Oklahoma. The Mountaineers will be in search of their sixth consecutive Big 12 win and move to 8-3 in conference play.

Moments ago, the team's official Twitter account released the Mountaineers' starting lineup for tonight's game!

Miles McBride

Sean McNeil

Emmitt Matthews Jr.

Jalen Bridges

Derek Culver

The Mountaineers and Sooners are set to tip at 1 p.m. EST on ESPN+.

