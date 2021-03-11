Area 304+FootballBasketballRecruitingSI.com
OFFICIAL: West Virginia Announces Starting 5 vs Oklahoma State

The starting lineup is set for the Mountaineers!
Author:
Publish date:

We are nearing tip-off in Kansas City for a quarterfinal matchup between West Virginia and Oklahoma State with the right to move on to the semifinals to face the winner of No. 1 Baylor/No. 9 Kansas State.

Moments ago, the team's official Twitter account released the Mountaineers' starting lineup for tonight's game!

Miles McBride

Sean McNeil

Emmitt Matthews Jr.

Jalen Bridges

Derek Culver

The Mountaineers and Cowboys are set to tip at 11:30 a.m. EST on ESPN.

OFFICIAL: West Virginia Announces Starting 5 vs Oklahoma State

