OFFICIAL: West Virginia Announces Starting 5 vs Richmond

The starting lineup is set for the Mountaineers!

The West Virginia Mountaineers (5-1) are looking to pick up their first win over a top 25 team on the season today vs No. 19 Richmond and extend their winning streak to three games.

Moments ago, the team's official Twitter account released the Mountaineers' starting lineup for tonight's game!

Miles McBride

Sean McNeil

Emmitt Matthews Jr.

Derek Culver

Oscar Tshiebwe

The Mountaineers and Spiders are set to tip at 1 p.m. EST on ESPN.

