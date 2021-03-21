Area 304+FootballBasketballRecruitingSI.com
OFFICIAL: West Virginia Announces Starting 5 vs Syracuse

The starting lineup for the Mountaineers is set!
Author:
Publish date:

Moments ago, the team's official Twitter account released the Mountaineers' starting lineup for tonight's game!

Miles McBride

Sean McNeil

Emmitt Matthews Jr.

Jalen Bridges

Derek Culver

The Mountaineers and Orange are set to tip at 5:15 p.m. EST on CBS.

