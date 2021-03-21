OFFICIAL: West Virginia Announces Starting 5 vs Syracuse
The starting lineup for the Mountaineers is set!
Moments ago, the team's official Twitter account released the Mountaineers' starting lineup for tonight's game!
Miles McBride
Sean McNeil
Emmitt Matthews Jr.
Jalen Bridges
Derek Culver
The Mountaineers and Orange are set to tip at 5:15 p.m. EST on CBS.
