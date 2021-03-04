OFFICIAL: West Virginia Announces Starting 5 vs TCU

The West Virginia Mountaineers will be aiming for the season series sweep of TCU on Thursday night as they won the first meeting nine days ago in Fort Worth by a 74-66 score. In that game, Derek Culver got off to a red hot start and finished the game with 18 points and 14 rebounds. The Mountaineers will need to get him back to his self tonight after going 0/3 from the field in the loss to No.3 Baylor.

Moments ago, the team's official Twitter account released the Mountaineers' starting lineup for tonight's game!

Miles McBride

Sean McNeil

Emmitt Matthews Jr.

Jalen Bridges

Derek Culver

The Mountaineers and Horned Frogs are set to tip at 7 p.m. EST on ESPN+.

