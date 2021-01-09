OFFICIAL: West Virginia Announces Starting 5 vs Texas

The starting lineup is set for the Mountaineers!

No. 14 West Virginia is getting set to host No. 4 Texas at the WVU Coliseum for an important Big 12 top 15 matchup.

The Mountaineers are coming off of a comeback win over Oklahoma State in a game in which they trailed by 19 midway through the 2nd half. The Longhorns ride into this one on a five-game winning streak and are looking to remain perfect in Big 12 play.

Moments ago, the team's official Twitter account released the Mountaineers' starting lineup for tonight's game!

Miles McBride

Sean McNeil

Emmitt Matthews Jr.

Jalen Bridges

Derek Culver

The Mountaineers and Longhorns are set to tip at 1 p.m. EST on ESPN.

