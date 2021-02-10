Area 304+FootballBasketballRecruitingSI.com
OFFICIAL: West Virginia Announces Starting 5 vs Texas Tech

The starting lineup is set for the Mountaineers!
Moments ago, the team's official Twitter account released the Mountaineers' starting lineup for tonight's game!

Miles McBride

Sean McNeil

Emmitt Matthews Jr.

Jalen Bridges

Derek Culver

The Mountaineers and Red Raiders are set to tip at 9 p.m. EST on ESPN.

