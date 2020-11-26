SI.com
OFFICIAL: West Virginia Announces Starting 5 vs VCU

Schuyler Callihan

West Virginia opened up their 2020-21 season with a 79-71 win over South Dakota State in first round of the Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic. In just a few minutes, the Mountaineers will tipoff in the semifinals vs the VCU Rams who knocked off Utah State last night by a 85-69 score.

Moments ago, the team's official Twitter account released the Mountaineers' starting lineup for tonight's game!

Miles McBride

Sean McNeil

Emmitt Matthews Jr.

Derek Culver

Oscar Tshiebwe

The Mountaineers and Rams are set to tip at 2:30 p.m. EST on ESPN.

