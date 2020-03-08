MountaineerMaven
OFFICIAL: West Virginia Earns No. 6 Seed in Big 12 Tournament

Schuyler Callihan

March Madness is a fun time of the year and it has officially become fun once again for Mountaineer fans. Today, the Mountaineers picked up their signature win of the season with a 76-64 victory over the No. 4 Baylor Bears.

Coming into the day, West Virginia could have entered the Big 12 conference tournament as high as the third seed and as low as the seventh seed. With the win, West Virginia secured a move up and needed some help to continue to rise up the standings. For West Virginia to become the three seed, they needed to win and have losses from Texas Tech, Texas and Oklahoma. Texas Tech and Texas both fell, leaving it all up to Oklahoma to determine the Mountaineers seeding. The Sooners erased a double digit lead as Austin Reaves hit a game winner with 0.5 seconds left to earn the win over TCU. The Mountaineers will be the No. 6 seed and will play No. 3 Oklahoma, on Thursday at 9 p.m. EST on ESPN/ESPN2.

