Ofri Naveh Follows Former West Virginia Coach to New School
Ofri Naveh was one of the last scholarship players West Virginia had in the transfer portal from the 2024-25 season, and now, he's found his new home, signing to play for Kory Barnett at Oral Roberts.
Barnett was hired by Darian DeVries last season at West Virginia, and although Naveh didn't play in any games and took a redshirt, Barnett was able to see him put in the work throughout the year and saw his potential.
"We're excited to welcome Ofri Naveh to ORU," said Coach Barnett in a press release on Monday evening. "He brings a unique blend of toughness and skill, shaped by his experience starting in the Big 12 and redshirting at West Virginia. Ofri knows what it takes to compete at a high level, and we're confident he'll make an immediate impact on our team and culture."
During his freshman season two years ago under WVU interim head coach Josh Eilert, Naveh appeared in 24 games, making seven starts. He averaged 2.6 points, 2.5 rebounds, and 0.8 assists per game while shooting 29% from the field and 27% from three-point range.
He will have three years of eligibility remaining.
