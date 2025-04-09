Ofri Naveh Reportedly Set to Leave West Virginia, Enter Transfer Portal
Another Mountaineer is in the transfer portal. According to college basketball insider Jeff Goodman, Ofri Naveh will be looking for a new school to continue his career.
Two summers ago, West Virginia interim head coach Josh Eilert pieced together his roster for the 2023-24 season, and with the coaching change occurring as late as it did, it left WVU with limited options both in the transfer portal and in the high school ranks.
He took a chance on a raw, but intriguing wing in Naveh out of Israel. The expectation was for him to come in, redshirt, and develop, but with injuries and suspensions dinging the roster, Naveh was forced to play right away.
In 24 games (seven starts), Naveh averaged 2.6 points, 2.5 rebounds, and 0.8 assists. He struggled on the offensive end, shooting just 29% from the floor and 27% from three-point land. Once Darian DeVries became the new head coach, Naveh opted to stay put but shortly before the start of the season it was announced that he would be taking a redshirt.
Instead of playing for his third head coach in as many years in Morgantown, Naveh will look to continue his career elsewhere. He has three years of eligibility remaining.
