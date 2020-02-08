Oklahoma Hands No. 13 West Virginia Another Road Loss

Norman, OK – The No. 13 West Virginia Mountaineers (18-5, 6-4) road losing streak was extended to four after Kristian Doolittle's 27 points lead the Oklahoma Sooners (15-8, 5-5) over the Mountaineers 69-59. The Mountaineers came into the game shooting 38.5% from the field in conference road games and that trend continued as the Mountaineers shot 32% while getting outrebounded 42-41.

West Virginia built a 14-9 lead near the midway point of the first half but three’s from Kristian Doolittle and Brady Manek grabbed the one-point lead for the Sooners before Miles “Deuce” McBride hitting a jumper off the left elbow to end a four-minute scoring drought and reclaiming the WVU lead.

Another scoreless four minutes for the Mountaineers while the Sooners put together an 11-0 run and held a 10-point advantage, but West Virginia began to chip away at the lead and had the momentum right before the half. However, an offensive foul on Mountaineer forward Derek Culver wiped away a Chase Harler three, then De'vion Harmon hit a three to end the half to give Oklahoma the 31-24 lead at the break.

West Virginia began the second half pounding the rock into their forwards Derek Culver and Oscar Tshiebwe but to no avail despite the good looks. That opened the door to a 10-0 Sooner run and a 15-point lead with 13:47 to play.

That seemingly took the air out of the Mountaineers as they went on an eight-minute scoring drought before Jermaine Haley hit a three to cut it to 15 with just over four minutes remaining in the game.

Although the Mountaineers cut the deficit to nine with two minutes left, Oklahoma went 6-6 from the free-throw line to secure the 69-59 win.

West Virginia returns to action on Wednesday to host the Kansas Jayhawks (20-3, 9-1) at 7:00 pm on ESPN+