Oklahoma Snaps West Virginia's 11-Game Winning Streak

No. 19 West Virginia fell 72-71 to Oklahoma on Saturday night despite leading by as many as 13. Turnovers were West Virginia's biggest enemy as they turned the ball over 20 times on the night.

Oklahoma led for the first eight minutes of the first quarter, but West Virginia's ball movement and transition offense guided the Mountaineers to a 16-3 run, jumping out to a 29-16 lead.

Kysre Gondrezick played a big part in West Virginia getting a double-digit lead as she notched 13 points on 5/10 shooting from the floor and 3/4 from the three-point line in the first half of play.

After Jasmine Carson made a three to push the lead clear out to 13, Oklahoma called timeout to regroup and the Sooners immediately responded with a 9-2 run, cutting the deficit to just six. Madi Williams and Skylar Vann provided a boost for Oklahoma's offense the final six minutes of the second quarter, cutting the lead to just two points before KK Deans made the final bucket of the first half to make it 40-36 at the half, advantage Mountaineers.

In the first few minutes of the third quarter, the Mountaineers extended the lead out to eight but was quickly erased after five straight free-throws were made by the Sooners. Three of those came on a bad foul from Kari Niblack who fouled Taylor Robertson as she pulled up from beyond the arc. However, it was the three-ball that got West Virginia going again as KK Deans and Jasmine Carson connected from deep to put the Mountaineers on top 66-57 after three quarters of play.

The final quarter of the game did not start the way WVU head coach Mike Carey would have liked as the Sooners went on a 10-0 run and took the lead 67-66, forcing West Virginia to call a timeout. Taylor Robertson engineered the comeback hitting two from three-point land as West Virginia missed its first five shots in the quarter and also had two turnovers.

Robertson hit another clutch three as the shot clock expired to put the Sooners up six with two minutes remaining. The Mountaineers came up with a big defensive stop to keep the game in reach and good ball movement allowed KK Deans to get an open look in the corner for three which made it a one-point game.

On the inbound play, Kysre Gondrezick deflected the ball, dove on the ball, and called timeout to give West Virginia a chance to take the lead late. Esmery Martinez had a good look from mid-range that missed and Madisen Smith's three-point attempt at the buzzer fell short.

