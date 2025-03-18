One-and-Done: Darian DeVries Officially Announced as Indiana's Next Coach

Mountaineers Now

The Mountaineers are in search of a new coach once again.

Tuesday evening, Indiana announced that it has hired West Virginia's Darian DeVries to be the school's next head basketball coach.

In just one year in Morgantown, DeVries guided the Mountaineers to a 19-13 (10-10) record and an eighth-place finish in the Big 12 Conference.

While his stint at WVU was short-lived, it certainly had some moments to remember, starting with the surprising upset win over No. 3 Gonzaga in the Battle 4 Atlantis. WVU has struggled against the Zags in years past but found a way to pull away late to secure the win. To start Big 12 Conference play, DeVries had no easy task by going on the road to Kansas, but without his son, Tucker, he led West Virginia to their first win over the Jayhawks inside Phog Allen Fieldhouse.

The Mountaineers didn't play nearly as well down the stretch as the team's lack of depth caught up to them, and it ended up being the reason they fell short of making the NCAA Tournament.

