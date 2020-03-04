MountaineerMaven
OPEN GAME THREAD: West Virginia vs Iowa State

Schuyler Callihan

The West Virginia Mountaineers (19-10, 7-9) heads to Ames, Iowa to face the Iowa State Cyclones (12-17, 5-11) at 9:00 pm on ESPN2.

West Virginia has lost six out of its last seven while Iowa State is 2-4 in their last six games without their start forward Tyrese Haliburton. 

Probable Starters (Based on the previous game)

West Virginia

11 Emmitt Matthews Jr. (So. F 6-7, 210) 6.1 ppg, 3.6 rpg

34 Oscar Tshiebwe (Fr. F 6-9, 258) 11.1 ppg, 9.2 rpg

1 Derek Culver (So. F 6-10, 255) 10.3 ppg, 8.6 rpg

10 Jermaine Haley (Sr. G 6-7, 215) 8.9 ppg, 4.4 rpg

5 Jordan McCabe (So. G 6-0, 188) So. 3.2 ppg, 1.0 rpg

Iowa State

 12 Michael Jacobson (Sr. F 6-9, 240) 7.5 ppg, 5.9 rpg

33 Solomon Young (Jr. F 6-8, 242) 9.9 ppg, 3.9 rpg

3 Tre Jackson (Fr. G 6-1, 176) 4.1 ppg, 1.6 rpg

11 Prentiss Nixon (Sr. G 6-2, 188) 8.7 ppg, 3.2 rpg

45 Rasir Bolton (So. G 6-3, 183) 14.4 ppg, 3.4 rpg

West Virginia Needs to Find Its Heart

Mountaineers must find a sense of urgency to finish the season strong.

Christopher Hall

The Mountaineers Offense is Broken

West Virginia has officially dropped out of the top 25, but what has contributed most to the Mountaineers late season collapse?

Anthony G. Halkias

Three Keys For A Mountaineer Victory Over Iowa State

What will it take for West Virginia to leave Ames with a victory?

John Pentol

The Betting Public Likes West Virginia as a Final Four Team

There are still some folks that still believe in the Mountaineers

Schuyler Callihan

How to Watch, Listen and Follow Along to West Virginia at Iowa State

Game information, details for tonight's Mountaineer basketball game

Schuyler Callihan

Three ways WVU can save their season

The West Virginia men's basketball team may be able to save their season after falling out of the rankings this week.

Quinn Burkitt

Young Mountaineers Exceeding Expectations

The West Virginia baseball team has been dominant on both sides of the ball this season, just not at the same time.

Quinn Burkitt

Lacking Confidence, West Virginia Desperately Needs a Win

The Mountaineers are searching for a win in a place they haven't had much success.

Christopher Hall

West Virginia Steadily Approaching Life on the Bubble

Selection Sunday could be interesting for West Virginia

Schuyler Callihan

2020 Spring Preview: Wide Receivers

Mountaineers' Receivers Due for Resurgent Season in 2020

Zach Campbell

