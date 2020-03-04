OPEN GAME THREAD: West Virginia vs Iowa State

The West Virginia Mountaineers (19-10, 7-9) heads to Ames, Iowa to face the Iowa State Cyclones (12-17, 5-11) at 9:00 pm on ESPN2.

West Virginia has lost six out of its last seven while Iowa State is 2-4 in their last six games without their start forward Tyrese Haliburton.

Probable Starters (Based on the previous game)

West Virginia

11 Emmitt Matthews Jr. (So. F 6-7, 210) 6.1 ppg, 3.6 rpg

34 Oscar Tshiebwe (Fr. F 6-9, 258) 11.1 ppg, 9.2 rpg

1 Derek Culver (So. F 6-10, 255) 10.3 ppg, 8.6 rpg

10 Jermaine Haley (Sr. G 6-7, 215) 8.9 ppg, 4.4 rpg

5 Jordan McCabe (So. G 6-0, 188) So. 3.2 ppg, 1.0 rpg

Iowa State

12 Michael Jacobson (Sr. F 6-9, 240) 7.5 ppg, 5.9 rpg

33 Solomon Young (Jr. F 6-8, 242) 9.9 ppg, 3.9 rpg

3 Tre Jackson (Fr. G 6-1, 176) 4.1 ppg, 1.6 rpg

11 Prentiss Nixon (Sr. G 6-2, 188) 8.7 ppg, 3.2 rpg

45 Rasir Bolton (So. G 6-3, 183) 14.4 ppg, 3.4 rpg