Opponent, Date, and Tip Time Set for Best Virginia's First Round Matchup in TBT
Next month, The Basketball Tournament will make its return to Charleston, West Virginia, as Best Virginia hosts a regional that features Herd That (Marshall Alumni), Court Street Kings (Ohio Alumni), Sikh Warriors, DuBois Dream, Elite Nation, and The Nawf.
Tuesday morning, it was revealed that Best Virginia's first-round matchup will take place on Friday, July 18th at 8 p.m. ET on YouTube against DuBois Dream. The Dream is still searching for its first-ever win in TBT, but will need a lot to go right for them to collect that elusive first W this summer.
The Dream's roster features several college players from West Virginia, including Bryce Butler (West Liberty), Christian Montague (West Liberty), Daniel Monteroso (West Liberty), Jordan Hinds (Bluefield State), Tyler Eberhart (University of Charleston), and William Yoakum (West Liberty). They will be coached by the newly named head coach at West Liberty, Michael Lamberti. A few players on the roster played for Nova Southeastern, which is led by former West Liberty head coach Jim Crutchfield. If there are a couple of things we know this team will do, it's play fast and chuck up a bunch of threes.
You can purchase your TBT tickets here.
