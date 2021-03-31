Osabuohien on Returning to WVU: "We've Got Unfinished Business"

West Virginia senior big man Gabe Osabuohien broke the silence on Tuesday night by announcing that he will be returning for the 2020-21 season on the Final Fourcast show.

Osabuohien, a senior, will be taking the extra year that the NCAA is giving to all players due to the hardships of playing this season in a pandemic. Many players across the country were not able to play full schedules, have senior nights, or were even eliminated from conference tournaments due to COVID-19. When talking about his decision on the Final Fourcast, Osabuohien mentioned a couple of the deciding factors that ultimately made it an easy choice for him.

"First off, I did lose my senior night and I can't go out like that. And just the way we went out in the tournament, it's unfinished business. We've got a whole year to come back, get better, add more pieces that we need, and work with the pieces we got now and do something special. We've got unfinished business, so yeah I'm coming back."

1.7 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 2.1 assists per game. If you are one that is all into looking at box scores and stat sheets, then you're probably never going to fully understand the value that Osabuohien brings to the table. The things that he does won't show up in a standard box score but are things that are charted by the coaching staff every single game. He's the guy that is going to give you 100% effort on every play on both ends of the floor. He'll crash the glass for a rebound, dive on the floor for a loose ball, get active with his hands to cause deflections, take charges, and even take care of the basketball on the offensive end.

Osabuohien's return is going to allow West Virginia to have a four-man rotation underneath with Derek Culver, Isaiah Cottrell, and Seny N'diaye. This season, both Culver and Osabuohien had to be cautious of their aggressiveness because of N'diaye's inexperience behind them. Cottrell, who tore his Achilles, should be back to full health by the start of the season which will certainly help their depth in the frontcourt.

