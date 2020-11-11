SI.com
Oscar Tshiebwe Named to SI Preseason First-Team All-Big 12

Schuyler Callihan

Year two for the "Big O", aka West Virginia big man Oscar Tshiebwe, is expected to be a fun show to watch, just as it was a year ago during his true freshman season. 

Tshiebwe has racked up several preseason awards and has been placed on a handful of preseason watchlists. He can now add being a preseason First-Team All-Big 12 selection by Sports Illustrated to his name. Tshiebwe is joined by Jared Butler (Baylor), MaCio Teague (Baylor), Marcus Garrett (Kansas), Brady Manek (Oklahoma), and Cade Cunningham (Oklahoma State).

As a freshman in 2019-20, Tshiebwe led all Mountaineers in scoring (11.2 points per game) and rebounding (9.3 rebounds per game). He also totaled 32 blocks and collected 23 steals and finished the season with 10 double-doubles. At season's end, Tshiebwe was named an All-Big 12 Second Team performer and was an unanimous selection to the All-Big 12 Freshman Team.

Tshiebwe and the West Virginia Mountaineers will tip their season off two weeks from today when they open up with Texas A&M in the Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic in South Dakota. Tip-off is currently scheduled for 2 p.m. and will be broadcasted on ESPN.

