Oscar Tshiebwe Puts Up Big Numbers in Kentucky Debut

In his true freshman season, Oscar Tshiebwe was a force for the West Virginia Mountaineers. He averaged 11.1 points and 9.3 rebounds and was well on his way to becoming the next great WVU big man. Then his sophomore season happened.

The summer after his freshman season, Tshiebwe entered his name into the NBA Draft to get an evaluation from NBA scouts. He withdrew his name to be able to return to school but according to head coach Bob Huggins he was never the same after that, citing that some of the wrong people had started to offer him some bad advice. His work ethic in the offseason program was not as strong as it once was and it showed in the early parts of his sophomore campaign; Tshiebwe wasn't the same player. His averages dipped across the board and at times he looked lost.

Just days after a non-conference win over Northeastern, Tshiebwe left the program and contemplated sitting out the season to prepare for the NBA. Ultimately he decided to enter the transfer portal and landed on his feet at Kentucky.

On Tuesday night, Tshiebwe made his debut with the Kentucky Wildcats and singlehandedly kept them in the game with his 17 point, 19 rebound performance in the 79-71 loss to Duke.

