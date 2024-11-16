Panthers Pound the Mountaineers
Pittsburgh – Pitt shot 51.7% from the field in the first half to build 22-point halftime lead and senior guard Damian Dunn led all-scorers with 23 points as the Panthers (4-0) rolled past the West Virginia Mountaineers (2-1) Friday night 86-62.
West Virginia forward Asani Hansberry tied the game at two, but after a stoppage in play and officials gathering to watch the replay, the sophomore would be charged with a flagrant one Pitt at the line with the ball and sparking an 8-2 run for the early10-4 lead.
West Virginia started the game 4-15 from the field while Pitt was 6-10 and 5-5 from the field to extend the Panther lead 20-8 at the 11:30 mark of the first half.
The Panthers stretched their lead to 21 with a 15-2 run, capped off with threes from junior Guillermo Diaz Graham and senior guard Damian Dunn for the 35-14 advantage.
After starting the game 0-8 from the three-point line, freshman Jonathan Powell buried a straightaway three and Tucker DeVries scrambled from the top of the key to hit another to propel the Mountaineers for a 6-2 spurt. However, WVU was held scoreless in the final 2:47 minutes of the half as the Panthers ended the half with a 6-0 run to take a 44-22 lead into halftime.
Pitt continued its dominance in the second half, maintaining its 20-point-plus advantage and grabbed a 31-point lead after Damian Dunn buried his fourth three of the night at the 13:03 mark.
West Virginia’s struggles from the floor was never ending throughout the night, shooting 24-62, including 6-29 from three point range as Pitt cruised to the 86-62 victory.