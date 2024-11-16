Mountaineers Now

Panthers Pound the Mountaineers

The Pitt Panthers jumped out to a big lead and never looked back

Christopher Hall

Nov 15, 2024; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers guard Tucker DeVries (12) brings the ball up court against pressure from Pittsburgh Panthers guard Damian Dunn (1) during the first half at the Petersen Events Center.
Nov 15, 2024; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers guard Tucker DeVries (12) brings the ball up court against pressure from Pittsburgh Panthers guard Damian Dunn (1) during the first half at the Petersen Events Center. / Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Pittsburgh – Pitt shot 51.7% from the field in the first half to build 22-point halftime lead and senior guard Damian Dunn led all-scorers with 23 points as the Panthers (4-0) rolled past the West Virginia Mountaineers (2-1) Friday night 86-62.

West Virginia forward Asani Hansberry tied the game at two, but after a stoppage in play and officials gathering to watch the replay, the sophomore would be charged with a flagrant one Pitt at the line with the ball and sparking an 8-2 run for the early10-4 lead.

West Virginia started the game 4-15 from the field while Pitt was 6-10 and 5-5 from the field to extend the Panther lead 20-8 at the 11:30 mark of the first half.

The Panthers stretched their lead to 21 with a 15-2 run, capped off with threes from junior Guillermo Diaz Graham and senior guard Damian Dunn for the 35-14 advantage.

After starting the game 0-8 from the three-point line, freshman Jonathan Powell buried a straightaway three and Tucker DeVries scrambled from the top of the key to hit another to propel the Mountaineers for a 6-2 spurt. However, WVU was held scoreless in the final 2:47 minutes of the half as the Panthers ended the half with a 6-0 run to take a 44-22 lead into halftime.

Pitt continued its dominance in the second half, maintaining its 20-point-plus advantage and grabbed a 31-point lead after Damian Dunn buried his fourth three of the night at the 13:03 mark.

West Virginia’s struggles from the floor was never ending throughout the night, shooting 24-62, including 6-29 from three point range as Pitt cruised to the 86-62 victory.

Published |Modified
Christopher Hall
CHRISTOPHER HALL

Member of the Football Writers Association of America, U.S. Basketball Writers Association and National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association.

Home/Basketball