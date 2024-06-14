Patrick Suemnick Re-Opens Recruitment
Veteran forward Patrick Suemnick has backed out of his commitment to DePaul and is in search of a new home, he announced on Thursday.
Suemnick spent the last two seasons as a depth piece in the frontcourt at West Virginia, appearing in a total of 53 games, making six starts. During his time as a Mountaineer, Suemnick averaged three points and 2.1 rebounds while shooting 51% from the floor.
After seeing extremely limited action in 2022-23, Suemnick saw his role increase significantly this past season as West Virginia was short on numbers. He became a fan favorite thanks to his effort and toughness battling in the paint with some of the best bigs the Big 12 has to offer. He mainly thrived as a glue guy, doing all the dirty work on the glass and on the defensive end of the floor, but he would occasionally bust out for a solid offensive night. He scored 20 points in the win over Kansas, had 16 in the win over Texas, and 10 in the overtime loss to Kansas State.
Suemnick will have one year of eligibility remaining.
