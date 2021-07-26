Sports Illustrated home
Pauly Paulicap Cleared to Play 2021-22 Season

The Mountaineers received some good news on Monday.
Author:
Publish date:

Monday afternoon, Jon Rothstein reported that WVU big man Pauly Paulicap has received clearance to play this season for the Mountaineers. Paulicap transferred in from DePaul earlier this summer.

During his one year at DePaul, Paulicap averaged 7.2 points, 6.1 rebounds, 0.5 steals, and 1.2 blocks per game while shooting 55% from the floor. He will have one year of eligibility remaining.

West Virginia's inability to protect the paint this past season played a major role in Bob Huggins and his staff pursuing two talented shot-blockers in Dimon Carrigan (Florida International transfer) and Paulicap. With Gabe Osabuohien returning and the addition of Paulicap and Carrigan, the Mountaineers should be much improved inside. 

