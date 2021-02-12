Position in Big 12 Race, Tournament Seeding On the Line Saturday for West Virginia, Oklahoma

Tuesday night, the West Virginia Mountaineers downed No. 7 Texas Tech 82-71 on the road earning the season series sweep. West Virginia did not have sharpshooter Taz Sherman (groin) and both Derek Culver and Miles McBride found themselves in foul trouble at various points of the game. Somehow, the Mountaineers overcame all obstacles to earn what is a very impressive win.

ESPN bracketology expert, Joe Lunardi, moved West Virginia up to a No. 3 seed following the win. However, things are just getting started.

Saturday afternoon, the Mountaineers face yet another stiff challenge as No. 12 Oklahoma rolls into Morgantown. Oklahoma is 6-1 in their last seven games with their only loss coming to Texas Tech by a 57-52 score. During this stretch, the Sooners have defeated No. 9 Kansas, No. 5 Texas, and No. 9 Alabama. What's even more impressive is that they won those three games consecutively in a span of seven days.

Yes, every game is important down the stretch but this one seems to feel a little bit bigger. As the standings currently sit, West Virginia is alone in 2nd place in the Big 12 behind only Baylor, who has not lost a game to this point. Oklahoma is tied for third with Kansas and is a game and a half back of the Mountaineers. The Sooners won the first meeting 75-71 and if they are able to complete the season sweep, they will hold the tiebreaker over West Virginia.

Friday morning, WVU head coach Bob Huggins talked about the importance of this game not only from a conference tournament perspective but in terms of seeding for the NCAA Tournament as well.

"We obviously want to beat everybody in the league. We're solidly in 2nd place right now and certainly want to finish as high as we possibly can for not just the conference tournament but the NCAA Tournament. We're going to play nothing but quality teams from here on out, so the more quality teams we beat, the higher our seed is going to be."

After Saturday's game, West Virginia is not scheduled to play again until next Saturday when they travel to Austin to take on Texas, and following that game, there are just two games remaining on the current schedule, at TCU and home vs Kansas State.

Several teams across the Big 12 are hoping to make up league games that were postponed earlier in the year but with time not on their side, it seems almost impossible for every game to be made up. For West Virginia, they are looking to reschedule TCU and Oklahoma State at home and both games home and away against No. 2 Baylor. This again puts more emphasis not only on this Saturday's game vs Oklahoma but the three other games remaining on the schedule. If the Mountaineers can go 4-0 down the stretch and finish 11-3 in conference play, they will be nicely positioned for the conference tournament.

From a national standpoint, a win over Oklahoma would likely send West Virginia back into the top 10 and be in the discussion for a two-seed in the NCAA Tournament.

