Predicting Each Game of West Virginia's Brutal Six-Game Stretch

The next two weeks for the West Virginia men's basketball team is going to be quite a ride.

Currently, the Mountaineers sit at 12-5 with a 5-3 record in league play and are projected to be a No. 5 seed in the latest ESPN Bracketology. However, we could see West Virginia's record and tournament projection change drastically after this brutal six-game stretch that will see No. 2 Baylor in back-to-back games and a ranked opponent each night. If West Virginia goes 4-2 or better in these six games, they will certainly improve their ranking and seeding. Should they go 2-4 or worse, well, things could get a bit dicey. Realistically, coming out of this stretch going 3-3 would be pretty satisfying considering the circumstances.

Below, I provide a quick prediction of each of the six games.

2/6 vs No. 23 Kansas - Win

Every time you think Kansas can't possibly lose another game, they do. This is not the Jayhawk team that we are accustomed to seeing and if it weren't for them making 16 threes in the first meeting, who knows what would have happened. I believe Kansas is trending in the wrong direction and West Virginia knows it needs to start off this stretch on the right side of things. The Mountaineers have had success in years past against Kansas in the Coliseum and I see that continuing this season.

2/9 at No. 13 Texas Tech - Loss

The Red Raiders gave West Virginia all sorts of trouble last week and should have won the game but it was Miles McBride that went 6/6 from the floor and 5/5 from the free-throw line in the final 10:35 to help guide the Mountaineers to victory. The Mountaineers haven't won in Lubbock since 2016 having lost four straight. Texas Tech needs to avoid being swept by West Virginia for any possible tiebreakers when it comes to seeding for the Big 12 Conference tournament. Mac McClung should have another big game and I don't see how the Mountaineers defense will improve that much in the next six days.

2/13 vs No. 9 Oklahoma - Win

The Sooners are arguably the hottest team in the country despite losing to Texas Tech on Monday. Prior to that loss, they defeated three straight top ten teams: Kansas, Texas, and Alabama. West Virginia got off to a very slow start in the first meeting but that was the first game without Oscar Tshiebwe. They battled back in the 2nd half and nearly won but just ran out of time. Being that the game is at home and this lineup has more playing time together makes me think West Virginia has a slight edge in this game.

2/15 vs No. 2 Baylor - Loss

It's going to take a miracle for anyone to defeat Baylor. The first team to do it is going to have to have an unbelievable game shooting from the field, the free-throw line, and beyond the arc. The Bears are a very good defensive team and don't give you a ton of easy looks at the basket. The Mountaineers have the shooters to upset Baylor but consistency in all three of those areas is what will keep them from winning this one.

2/18 at No. 2 Baylor - Loss

It may sound crazy but I believe West Virginia will have a better chance to win the road game vs Baylor than the home contest. Several conferences around the country are playing the same opponent on back-to-back nights and the 2nd game has typically been either won by the team that lost the first matchup or the game was much tighter. I don't see WVU getting a win but it'll be a little closer.

2/20 at No. 6 Texas - Win

Don't get me wrong, Texas is a very good team but West Virginia was the better team for 39 minutes and 58 seconds in the first matchup between these two. After dropping two straight, there should be no lack of motivation for this one. They'll need this one bad and I think they'll get it.

