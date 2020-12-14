Predicting Where WVU Will be Ranked in the New AP Top 25

The Mountaineers should be inside the top 10 later today.

It was a very successful week for West Virginia and head coach Bob Huggins picking up two wins in three days vs two quality mid-major teams, one of which was No. 19 Richmond. After a sluggish start to the game vs North Texas, the Mountaineers found their footing early in the 2nd half going on an 18-0 run in the first seven minutes. The Mean Green battled but didn't have enough to hang with the 11th ranked team. West Virginia came out strong on Sunday and made a statement by dominating Richmond on both ends of the floor, moving the team's overall record to 6-1.

Photo courtesy of WVU Athletics Communications

So that brings us to our weekly Monday morning question: Where will the Mountaineers be ranked in this week's AP Top 25 Poll?

Well, three top 10 teams lost this week but two of them may have done enough to stay within the top 10. No. 8 Creighton only lost to No. 5 Kansas by a point on the road and No. 6 Illinois lost to rival Missouri on the road after previously beating No. 10 Duke at Cameron Indoor Stadium. In my opinion, Illinois and Creighton have both proven that they're top 10 teams and will more than likely just slide a few spots down. With Duke now having two early-season losses, I would expect to see them get bumped out, which makes room for West Virginia. Now, it'll be about how much value the voters put on the Mountaineers' dominating win over Richmond and whether or not it's worth enough to jump both Creighton and Illinois.

Here's my prediction for this week's rankings:

Ceiling: 6th

Floor: 9th

Prediction: 8th

Top 25 Results from last week:

No. 1 Gonzaga: DNP

No. 2 Baylor: W 83-52 vs Stephen F. Austin

No. 3 Iowa: W 93-80 vs North Carolina, W 105-77 vs Iowa State, W 106-53 vs Northern Illinois

No. 4 Michigan St: W 109-91 vs Oakland

No. 5 Kansas: W 73-72 vs Creighton, W 95-50 vs Omaha

No. 6 Illinois: W 83-68 vs Duke, L 78-81 vs Missouri

No. 7 Houston: DNP

No. 8 Creighton: L 72-73 vs Kansas, W 98-74 vs Nebraska

No. 9 Villanova: W 76-63 vs Georgetown

No. 10. Duke: L 68-83 vs Illinois

No. 11 West Virginia: W 62-50 vs North Texas, W 87-71 vs Richmond

No. 12 Tennessee: W 65-56 vs Cincinnati

No. 13 Wisconsin: W 73-62 vs Marquette

No. 13 Texas: W 74-53 vs Texas State

No. 15 Virginia Tech: L 55-75 vs Penn State

No. 16 North Carolina: L 80-93 vs Iowa, W 73-67 vs NC Central

No. 17 Texas Tech: W 51-44 vs Abilene Christian, W 77-57 Texas A&M-CC

No. 18 Virginia: DNP

No. 19 Richmond: W 77-72 vs Wofford, W 78-68 vs Northern Iowa, L 71-87 vs West Virginia

No. 20 Florida State: W 69-67 vs Indiana, W 83-71 vs Florida

No. 21 Rutgers: W 79-69 vs Syracuse

No. 22 Ohio State: W 90-85 vs Notre Dame, W 67-61 vs Cleveland St

No. 23 Arizona State: L 68-80 vs San Diego State, W 71-70 vs Grand Canyon

No. 24 San Diego State: W 80-68 vs Arizona State

No. 25 Louisville: DNP

