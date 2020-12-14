Predicting Where WVU Will be Ranked in the New AP Top 25
It was a very successful week for West Virginia and head coach Bob Huggins picking up two wins in three days vs two quality mid-major teams, one of which was No. 19 Richmond. After a sluggish start to the game vs North Texas, the Mountaineers found their footing early in the 2nd half going on an 18-0 run in the first seven minutes. The Mean Green battled but didn't have enough to hang with the 11th ranked team. West Virginia came out strong on Sunday and made a statement by dominating Richmond on both ends of the floor, moving the team's overall record to 6-1.
So that brings us to our weekly Monday morning question: Where will the Mountaineers be ranked in this week's AP Top 25 Poll?
Well, three top 10 teams lost this week but two of them may have done enough to stay within the top 10. No. 8 Creighton only lost to No. 5 Kansas by a point on the road and No. 6 Illinois lost to rival Missouri on the road after previously beating No. 10 Duke at Cameron Indoor Stadium. In my opinion, Illinois and Creighton have both proven that they're top 10 teams and will more than likely just slide a few spots down. With Duke now having two early-season losses, I would expect to see them get bumped out, which makes room for West Virginia. Now, it'll be about how much value the voters put on the Mountaineers' dominating win over Richmond and whether or not it's worth enough to jump both Creighton and Illinois.
Here's my prediction for this week's rankings:
Ceiling: 6th
Floor: 9th
Prediction: 8th
Top 25 Results from last week:
No. 1 Gonzaga: DNP
No. 2 Baylor: W 83-52 vs Stephen F. Austin
No. 3 Iowa: W 93-80 vs North Carolina, W 105-77 vs Iowa State, W 106-53 vs Northern Illinois
No. 4 Michigan St: W 109-91 vs Oakland
No. 5 Kansas: W 73-72 vs Creighton, W 95-50 vs Omaha
No. 6 Illinois: W 83-68 vs Duke, L 78-81 vs Missouri
No. 7 Houston: DNP
No. 8 Creighton: L 72-73 vs Kansas, W 98-74 vs Nebraska
No. 9 Villanova: W 76-63 vs Georgetown
No. 10. Duke: L 68-83 vs Illinois
No. 11 West Virginia: W 62-50 vs North Texas, W 87-71 vs Richmond
No. 12 Tennessee: W 65-56 vs Cincinnati
No. 13 Wisconsin: W 73-62 vs Marquette
No. 13 Texas: W 74-53 vs Texas State
No. 15 Virginia Tech: L 55-75 vs Penn State
No. 16 North Carolina: L 80-93 vs Iowa, W 73-67 vs NC Central
No. 17 Texas Tech: W 51-44 vs Abilene Christian, W 77-57 Texas A&M-CC
No. 18 Virginia: DNP
No. 19 Richmond: W 77-72 vs Wofford, W 78-68 vs Northern Iowa, L 71-87 vs West Virginia
No. 20 Florida State: W 69-67 vs Indiana, W 83-71 vs Florida
No. 21 Rutgers: W 79-69 vs Syracuse
No. 22 Ohio State: W 90-85 vs Notre Dame, W 67-61 vs Cleveland St
No. 23 Arizona State: L 68-80 vs San Diego State, W 71-70 vs Grand Canyon
No. 24 San Diego State: W 80-68 vs Arizona State
No. 25 Louisville: DNP
