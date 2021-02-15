Predicting Where WVU Will be Ranked in the New AP Top 25
The Mountaineers nearly went 2-0 this past week with a pair of wins against top 15 competition but unfortunately, West Virginia fell 91-90 to No. 12 Oklahoma in double-overtime on Saturday.
So that brings us to our weekly Monday morning question: Where will the Mountaineers be ranked in this week's AP Top 25 Poll?
Normally, a loss would hurt the possibility of moving up in the rankings, but falling by just one point in double OT against a quality Oklahoma team is not a terrible loss by any means. On the other hand, knocking off a top 10 team on the road is not an easy thing to accomplish. I'm assuming West Virginia will get some credit for the Texas Tech win more than they will be knocked for their one-point loss to the Sooners.
Here's my prediction for this week's rankings:
Ceiling: 12th
Floor: 14th
Prediction: 13th
Top 25 Results from last week with last week's rankings:
No. 1 Gonzaga: W 82-71 vs BYU, W 100-61 vs San Francisco
No. 2 Baylor: DNP
No. 3 Michigan: W 67-59 vs No. 21 Wisconsin
No. 4 Ohio State: W 73-65 vs Maryland, W 78-59 vs Indiana
No. 5 Villanova: W 96-64 vs Marquette, L 85-70 vs No. 19 Creighton
No. 6 Illinois: W 77-72 (OT) vs Rutgers
No. 7 Texas Tech: L 82-71 vs No. 14 West Virginia
No. 8 Houston: W 82-65 vs South Florida
No. 9 Virginia: W 57-49 vs Georgia Tech, W 60-48 vs North Carolina
No. 10 Missouri: L 80-59 vs Ole Miss, L 86-81 (OT) vs Missouri
No. 11 Alabama: W 81-78 vs South Carolina, W 115-82 vs Georgia
No. 12 Oklahoma: W 91-90 (2OT) vs No. 14 West Virginia
No. 13 Texas: W 80-77 vs Kansas State, W 70-55 vs TCU
No. 14 West Virginia: W 82-71 vs No. 7 Texas Tech, L 91-90 (2OT) vs No. 12 Oklahoma
No. 15 Iowa: W 79-66 vs No. 25 Rutgers, W 88-58 vs Michigan State
No. 16 Tennessee: W 89-81 vs Georgia, L 78-65 vs LSU
No. 17 Florida State: W 92-85 (OT) vs Wake Forest
No. 18 Virginia Tech: DNP
No. 19 Creighton: W 63-48 vs Georgetown, W 86-70 vs No. 5 Villanova
No. 20 USC: W 69-54 vs Washington, W 76-65 vs Washington State
No. 21 Wisconsin: W 61-48 vs Nebraska, L 67-59 vs No. 3 Michigan
No. 22 Loyola-Chicago: W 81-54 vs Drake, L 51-50 (OT) vs Drake
No. 23 Oklahoma State: L 78-66 vs Kansas, W 67-60 vs Kansas State
No. 24 Purdue: L 71-68 vs Minnesota
No. 25 Rutgers: L 79-66 vs No. 15 Iowa, W 64-50 vs Northwestern
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the page's top righthand corner. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:
Facebook - @WVUonSI
Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.