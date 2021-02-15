Area 304+FootballBasketballRecruitingSI.com
Predicting Where WVU Will be Ranked in the New AP Top 25

Could the Mountaineers still move up despite falling to Oklahoma?
Author:
Publish date:

The Mountaineers nearly went 2-0 this past week with a pair of wins against top 15 competition but unfortunately, West Virginia fell 91-90 to No. 12 Oklahoma in double-overtime on Saturday. 

So that brings us to our weekly Monday morning question: Where will the Mountaineers be ranked in this week's AP Top 25 Poll?

Normally, a loss would hurt the possibility of moving up in the rankings, but falling by just one point in double OT against a quality Oklahoma team is not a terrible loss by any means. On the other hand, knocking off a top 10 team on the road is not an easy thing to accomplish. I'm assuming West Virginia will get some credit for the Texas Tech win more than they will be knocked for their one-point loss to the Sooners.

Here's my prediction for this week's rankings:

Ceiling: 12th

Floor: 14th

Prediction: 13th

Top 25 Results from last week with last week's rankings:

No. 1 Gonzaga: W 82-71 vs BYU, W 100-61 vs San Francisco

No. 2 Baylor: DNP

No. 3 Michigan: W 67-59 vs No. 21 Wisconsin

No. 4 Ohio State: W 73-65 vs Maryland, W 78-59 vs Indiana

No. 5 Villanova: W 96-64 vs Marquette, L 85-70 vs No. 19 Creighton

No. 6 Illinois: W 77-72 (OT) vs Rutgers

No. 7 Texas Tech: L 82-71 vs No. 14 West Virginia

No. 8 Houston: W 82-65 vs South Florida

No. 9 Virginia: W 57-49 vs Georgia Tech, W 60-48 vs North Carolina

No. 10 Missouri: L 80-59 vs Ole Miss, L 86-81 (OT) vs Missouri 

No. 11 Alabama: W 81-78 vs South Carolina, W 115-82 vs Georgia

No. 12 Oklahoma: W 91-90 (2OT) vs No. 14 West Virginia

No. 13 Texas: W 80-77 vs Kansas State, W 70-55 vs TCU

No. 14 West Virginia: W 82-71 vs No. 7 Texas Tech, L 91-90 (2OT) vs No. 12 Oklahoma

No. 15 Iowa: W 79-66 vs No. 25 Rutgers, W 88-58 vs Michigan State

No. 16 Tennessee: W 89-81 vs Georgia, L 78-65 vs LSU

No. 17 Florida State: W 92-85 (OT) vs Wake Forest

No. 18 Virginia Tech: DNP

No. 19 Creighton: W 63-48 vs Georgetown, W 86-70 vs No. 5 Villanova

No. 20 USC: W 69-54 vs Washington, W 76-65 vs Washington State

No. 21 Wisconsin: W 61-48 vs Nebraska, L 67-59 vs No. 3 Michigan

No. 22 Loyola-Chicago: W 81-54 vs Drake, L 51-50 (OT) vs Drake 

No. 23 Oklahoma State: L 78-66 vs Kansas, W 67-60 vs Kansas State

No. 24 Purdue: L 71-68 vs Minnesota

No. 25 Rutgers: L 79-66 vs No. 15 Iowa, W 64-50 vs Northwestern

