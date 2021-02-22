Predicting Where WVU Will be Ranked in the New AP Top 25
After a week off from games, the No. 13 West Virginia Mountaineers pulled off an epic comeback over No. 12 Texas this past Saturday after trailing by 19 points in the 2nd half. The win marked the Mountaineers' fifth consecutive road victory.
So that brings us to our weekly Monday morning question: Where will the Mountaineers be ranked in this week's AP Top 25 Poll?
Aside from Virginia who went 0-2 last week and Houston who lost to unranked Wichita State, the top 10 teams had a good week. The only other team to lose was Ohio State, which was a tightly contested battle from start to finish against No. 3 Michigan.
I see both Virginia and Houston sliding behind West Virginia, putting the Mountaineers back into the top 10.
Here's my prediction for this week's rankings:
Ceiling: 10th
Floor: 11th
Prediction: 10th
Top 25 Results from last week with last week's rankings:
No. 1 Gonzaga: W 87-65 vs Saint Mary’s, W 106-69 vs San Diego
No. 2 Baylor: DNP
No. 3 Michigan: W 71-64 vs Rutgers, W 92-87 vs No. 4 Ohio State
No. 4 Ohio State: W92-82 vs Penn State, L 92-87 vs No. 3 Michigan
No. 5 Illinois: W 73-66 vs Northwestern, W 94-63 vs Minnesota
No. 6 Houston: L 68-63 vs Wichita State, W 90-52 vs Cincinnati
No. 7 Virginia: L 81-60 vs No. 16 Florida State, L 66-65 vs Duke
No. 8 Alabama: W 82-78 vs Vanderbilt
No. 9 Oklahoma: W 66-56 vs Iowa State
No. 10 Villanova: W 68-60 vs UConn
No. 11 Iowa: W 77-62 vs No. 21 Wisconsin, W 74-68 vs Penn State
No. 12 Texas: L 84-82 vs No. 13 West Virginia
No. 13 West Virginia: W 84-82 vs No. 12 Texas
No. 14 Creighton: DNP
No. 15 Texas Tech: L 67-61 vs No. 23 Kansas
No. 16 Florida State: W 81-60 vs No. 7 Virginia, W 79-72 vs Pitt
No. 17 USC: W 89-71 vs Arizona State, L 81-72 vs Arizona
No. 18 Virginia Tech: DNP
No. 19 Tennessee: W 93-73 vs South Carolina, L 70-55 vs Kentucky
No. 20 Missouri: L 80-70 vs Georgia, W 93-78 vs South Carolina
No. 21 Wisconsin: L 77-62 vs No. 11 Iowa, W 68-51 vs Northwestern
No. 22 Loyola-Chicago: W 54-52 vs Valporaiso
No. 23 Kansas: W 59-41 vs Kansas State, W 67-61 vs No. 15 Texas Tech
No. 24 Arkansas: W 75-64 vs Florida
No. 25 San Diego State: W 67-53 vs Fresno State, W 75-57 vs Fresno State
