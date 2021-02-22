Predicting Where WVU Will be Ranked in the New AP Top 25

Will the Mountaineers make a big jump in this week's rankings?

After a week off from games, the No. 13 West Virginia Mountaineers pulled off an epic comeback over No. 12 Texas this past Saturday after trailing by 19 points in the 2nd half. The win marked the Mountaineers' fifth consecutive road victory.

So that brings us to our weekly Monday morning question: Where will the Mountaineers be ranked in this week's AP Top 25 Poll?

Aside from Virginia who went 0-2 last week and Houston who lost to unranked Wichita State, the top 10 teams had a good week. The only other team to lose was Ohio State, which was a tightly contested battle from start to finish against No. 3 Michigan.

I see both Virginia and Houston sliding behind West Virginia, putting the Mountaineers back into the top 10.

Here's my prediction for this week's rankings:

Ceiling: 10th

Floor: 11th

Prediction: 10th

Top 25 Results from last week with last week's rankings:

No. 1 Gonzaga: W 87-65 vs Saint Mary’s, W 106-69 vs San Diego

No. 2 Baylor: DNP

No. 3 Michigan: W 71-64 vs Rutgers, W 92-87 vs No. 4 Ohio State

No. 4 Ohio State: W92-82 vs Penn State, L 92-87 vs No. 3 Michigan

No. 5 Illinois: W 73-66 vs Northwestern, W 94-63 vs Minnesota

No. 6 Houston: L 68-63 vs Wichita State, W 90-52 vs Cincinnati

No. 7 Virginia: L 81-60 vs No. 16 Florida State, L 66-65 vs Duke

No. 8 Alabama: W 82-78 vs Vanderbilt

No. 9 Oklahoma: W 66-56 vs Iowa State

No. 10 Villanova: W 68-60 vs UConn

No. 11 Iowa: W 77-62 vs No. 21 Wisconsin, W 74-68 vs Penn State

No. 12 Texas: L 84-82 vs No. 13 West Virginia

No. 13 West Virginia: W 84-82 vs No. 12 Texas

No. 14 Creighton: DNP

No. 15 Texas Tech: L 67-61 vs No. 23 Kansas

No. 16 Florida State: W 81-60 vs No. 7 Virginia, W 79-72 vs Pitt

No. 17 USC: W 89-71 vs Arizona State, L 81-72 vs Arizona

No. 18 Virginia Tech: DNP

No. 19 Tennessee: W 93-73 vs South Carolina, L 70-55 vs Kentucky

No. 20 Missouri: L 80-70 vs Georgia, W 93-78 vs South Carolina

No. 21 Wisconsin: L 77-62 vs No. 11 Iowa, W 68-51 vs Northwestern

No. 22 Loyola-Chicago: W 54-52 vs Valporaiso

No. 23 Kansas: W 59-41 vs Kansas State, W 67-61 vs No. 15 Texas Tech

No. 24 Arkansas: W 75-64 vs Florida

No. 25 San Diego State: W 67-53 vs Fresno State, W 75-57 vs Fresno State

