Predicting Where WVU Will be Ranked in the New AP Top 25

Will West Virginia move up, down, or stay put at No. 8?

West Virginia played just one game this past week and came away with a 70-65 win over unranked Iowa State on Friday night to open up Big 12 Conference play.

The Cyclones gave the Mountaineers a ton of trouble and led by as any as nine points before West Virginia stormed back by pounding the ball inside and forcing some turnovers on the defensive end of the floor. Following the game, both junior forward Derek Culver and head coach Bob Huggins felt like they weren't ready to play and looked past Iowa State.

It may have been an ugly win, but every team is going to have off nights now and again. However, it's the good teams that find ways to win those games that they show up flat in. West Virginia did not do anything to deserve to win that game but did.

So that brings us to our weekly Monday morning question: Where will the Mountaineers be ranked in this week's AP Top 25 Poll?

Thankfully for the Mountaineers, No. 3 Iowa and No. 4 Michigan State both lost games this week. The Hawkeyes lost by 10 to the No. 1 Gonzaga Bulldogs, while Michigan State fell to unranked Northwestern. West Virginia will likely see Michigan State tumble behind them, but Iowa won't drop too far.

Here's my prediction for this week's rankings:

Ceiling: 7th

Floor: 8th

Prediction: 8th

Top 25 Results from last week with last week's rankings:

No. 1 Gonzaga: W 99-88 vs No. 3 Iowa

No. 2 Baylor: W 100-69 vs Kansas State

No. 3 Iowa: L 88-99 vs No. 1 Gonzaga

No. 4 Michigan State: L 65-79 vs Northwestern

No. 5 Kansas: W 58-57 vs No. 14 Texas Tech

No. 6. Houston: W 88-55 vs Alcorn State

No. 7 Villanova: W 85-66 vs Butler, W 88-68 vs Saint Joseph's

No. 8 West Virginia: W 70-65 vs Iowa State

No. 9 Creighton: L 84-89 vs Marquette, W 94-76 vs St. John's, W 76-74 vs UConn (OT)

No. 10 Tennessee: W 79-38 vs Appalachian St, W 103-49 vs Tennessee Tech

No. 11 Texas: W 79-63 vs Sam Houston St, W 77-74 vs Oklahoma State

No. 12 Wisconsin: W 77-63 vs Loyola-Chicago, W 85-48 vs No. 23 Louisville

No. 13 Illinois: W 92-65 vs Minnesota, L 88-91 vs No. 19 Rutgers

No. 14 Texas Tech: L 57-58 vs No. 5 Kansas

No. 15 Florida State: W 74-61 vs Georgia Tech, L 74-86 vs Central Florida

No. 16 Missouri: DNP

No. 17 Virginia: DNP

No. 18 San Diego State: L 62-72 vs BYU

No. 19 Rutgers: W 74-60 vs Maryland, W 91-88 vs No. 13 Illinois

No. 20 Ohio State: L 60-67 vs Purdue, W 77-70 vs UCLA

No. 21 Duke: W 75-65 vs Notre Dame

No. 22 North Carolina: W 75-63 vs Kentucky

No. 23 Louisville: L 48-85 vs No. 12 Wisconsin

No. 24 Clemson: L 60-66 vs Virginia Tech

No. 25 Michigan: DNP

