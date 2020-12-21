Predicting Where WVU Will be Ranked in the New AP Top 25
West Virginia played just one game this past week and came away with a 70-65 win over unranked Iowa State on Friday night to open up Big 12 Conference play.
The Cyclones gave the Mountaineers a ton of trouble and led by as any as nine points before West Virginia stormed back by pounding the ball inside and forcing some turnovers on the defensive end of the floor. Following the game, both junior forward Derek Culver and head coach Bob Huggins felt like they weren't ready to play and looked past Iowa State.
It may have been an ugly win, but every team is going to have off nights now and again. However, it's the good teams that find ways to win those games that they show up flat in. West Virginia did not do anything to deserve to win that game but did.
So that brings us to our weekly Monday morning question: Where will the Mountaineers be ranked in this week's AP Top 25 Poll?
Thankfully for the Mountaineers, No. 3 Iowa and No. 4 Michigan State both lost games this week. The Hawkeyes lost by 10 to the No. 1 Gonzaga Bulldogs, while Michigan State fell to unranked Northwestern. West Virginia will likely see Michigan State tumble behind them, but Iowa won't drop too far.
Here's my prediction for this week's rankings:
Ceiling: 7th
Floor: 8th
Prediction: 8th
Top 25 Results from last week with last week's rankings:
No. 1 Gonzaga: W 99-88 vs No. 3 Iowa
No. 2 Baylor: W 100-69 vs Kansas State
No. 3 Iowa: L 88-99 vs No. 1 Gonzaga
No. 4 Michigan State: L 65-79 vs Northwestern
No. 5 Kansas: W 58-57 vs No. 14 Texas Tech
No. 6. Houston: W 88-55 vs Alcorn State
No. 7 Villanova: W 85-66 vs Butler, W 88-68 vs Saint Joseph's
No. 8 West Virginia: W 70-65 vs Iowa State
No. 9 Creighton: L 84-89 vs Marquette, W 94-76 vs St. John's, W 76-74 vs UConn (OT)
No. 10 Tennessee: W 79-38 vs Appalachian St, W 103-49 vs Tennessee Tech
No. 11 Texas: W 79-63 vs Sam Houston St, W 77-74 vs Oklahoma State
No. 12 Wisconsin: W 77-63 vs Loyola-Chicago, W 85-48 vs No. 23 Louisville
No. 13 Illinois: W 92-65 vs Minnesota, L 88-91 vs No. 19 Rutgers
No. 14 Texas Tech: L 57-58 vs No. 5 Kansas
No. 15 Florida State: W 74-61 vs Georgia Tech, L 74-86 vs Central Florida
No. 16 Missouri: DNP
No. 17 Virginia: DNP
No. 18 San Diego State: L 62-72 vs BYU
No. 19 Rutgers: W 74-60 vs Maryland, W 91-88 vs No. 13 Illinois
No. 20 Ohio State: L 60-67 vs Purdue, W 77-70 vs UCLA
No. 21 Duke: W 75-65 vs Notre Dame
No. 22 North Carolina: W 75-63 vs Kentucky
No. 23 Louisville: L 48-85 vs No. 12 Wisconsin
No. 24 Clemson: L 60-66 vs Virginia Tech
No. 25 Michigan: DNP
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the page's top righthand corner. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:
Facebook - @WVUonSI
Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.