Predicting Where WVU Will be Ranked in the New AP Top 25

Will West Virginia stay put or move down in this week's rankings?

After sailing up to No. 7 in the country, West Virginia had a really good opportunity last week to creep into this week's top five with a win on the road over No. 3 Kansas. Unfortunately for Bob Huggins' squad, they came out a bit flat and never really stood much of a chance, especially in the 2nd half when they were outscored 44-29.

The Jayhawks shot the ball extremely well and made 16 threes on the night. Anybody not named Sean McNeil struggled to make shots for the Mountaineers.

So that brings us to our weekly Monday morning question: Where will the Mountaineers be ranked in this week's AP Top 25 Poll?

I think West Virginia will slide a couple of spots but won't tumble too far thanks to Texas not playing and both No. 11 and No. 12 losing last week. Losing to Kansas on the road isn't that big of a shocker and I think the voters will still have a lot of respect for West Virginia.

Here's my prediction for this week's rankings:

Ceiling: 9th

Floor: 11th

Prediction: 9th

Top 25 Results from last week with last week's rankings:

No. 1 Gonzaga: W 95-57 vs Northwestern St., W 95-78 vs Northwestern St., W 98-75 vs No. 16 Virginia

No. 2 Baylor: W 99-42 vs Arkansas-Pine Bluff

No. 3 Kansas: W 79-65 vs No. 7 Kansas

No. 4 Iowa: W 70-55 vs Purdue, L 95-102 vs Minnesota (OT)

No. 5 Villanova: W 85-68 vs Marquette

No. 6 Houston: W 76-50 vs Temple, W 63-54 vs Central Florida

No. 7 West Virginia: L 65-79 vs No. 3 Kansas

No. 8 Tennessee: W 102-66 vs Saint Joseph's, W 80-60 vs SC Upstate

No. 9 Wisconsin: W 67-53 vs Nebraska, W 85-76 vs No. 12 Michigan St.

No. 10 Texas: DNP

No. 11 Rutgers: L 68-80 vs Ohio State

No. 12 Michigan State: L 76-85 vs No. 9 Wisconsin

No. 13 Creighton: W 66-61 vs No. 22 Xavier

No. 14 Missouri:: W 54-53 vs Bradley

No. 15 Texas Tech: W 69-67 vs Oklahoma

No. 16 Virginia: W 76-40 vs William & Mary, L 75-98 vs No. 1 Gonzaga

No. 17 North Carolina: L 76-79 vs NC State

No. 18 Illinois: W 98-81 vs Penn State, W 69-60 vs Indiana

No. 19 Michigan: W 80-69 vs Nebraska

No. 20 Duke: DNP

No. 21 Florida State: W 72-59 vs Gardner-Webb

No. 22 Xavier: L 61-66 vs No. 13 Creighton

No. 23 Ohio State: W 80-68 vs No. 11 Rutgers, L 70-71 vs Northwestern

No. 24 Virginia Tech: W 84-58 vs Longwood

No. 25 Oregon: DNP

