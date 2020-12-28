Predicting Where WVU Will be Ranked in the New AP Top 25
After sailing up to No. 7 in the country, West Virginia had a really good opportunity last week to creep into this week's top five with a win on the road over No. 3 Kansas. Unfortunately for Bob Huggins' squad, they came out a bit flat and never really stood much of a chance, especially in the 2nd half when they were outscored 44-29.
The Jayhawks shot the ball extremely well and made 16 threes on the night. Anybody not named Sean McNeil struggled to make shots for the Mountaineers.
So that brings us to our weekly Monday morning question: Where will the Mountaineers be ranked in this week's AP Top 25 Poll?
I think West Virginia will slide a couple of spots but won't tumble too far thanks to Texas not playing and both No. 11 and No. 12 losing last week. Losing to Kansas on the road isn't that big of a shocker and I think the voters will still have a lot of respect for West Virginia.
Here's my prediction for this week's rankings:
Ceiling: 9th
Floor: 11th
Prediction: 9th
Top 25 Results from last week with last week's rankings:
No. 1 Gonzaga: W 95-57 vs Northwestern St., W 95-78 vs Northwestern St., W 98-75 vs No. 16 Virginia
No. 2 Baylor: W 99-42 vs Arkansas-Pine Bluff
No. 3 Kansas: W 79-65 vs No. 7 Kansas
No. 4 Iowa: W 70-55 vs Purdue, L 95-102 vs Minnesota (OT)
No. 5 Villanova: W 85-68 vs Marquette
No. 6 Houston: W 76-50 vs Temple, W 63-54 vs Central Florida
No. 7 West Virginia: L 65-79 vs No. 3 Kansas
No. 8 Tennessee: W 102-66 vs Saint Joseph's, W 80-60 vs SC Upstate
No. 9 Wisconsin: W 67-53 vs Nebraska, W 85-76 vs No. 12 Michigan St.
No. 10 Texas: DNP
No. 11 Rutgers: L 68-80 vs Ohio State
No. 12 Michigan State: L 76-85 vs No. 9 Wisconsin
No. 13 Creighton: W 66-61 vs No. 22 Xavier
No. 14 Missouri:: W 54-53 vs Bradley
No. 15 Texas Tech: W 69-67 vs Oklahoma
No. 16 Virginia: W 76-40 vs William & Mary, L 75-98 vs No. 1 Gonzaga
No. 17 North Carolina: L 76-79 vs NC State
No. 18 Illinois: W 98-81 vs Penn State, W 69-60 vs Indiana
No. 19 Michigan: W 80-69 vs Nebraska
No. 20 Duke: DNP
No. 21 Florida State: W 72-59 vs Gardner-Webb
No. 22 Xavier: L 61-66 vs No. 13 Creighton
No. 23 Ohio State: W 80-68 vs No. 11 Rutgers, L 70-71 vs Northwestern
No. 24 Virginia Tech: W 84-58 vs Longwood
No. 25 Oregon: DNP
