Predicting Where WVU Will Be Ranked in the New AP Top 25

West Virginia will likely slide a few spots down when the new rankings are released.

The Mountaineers went 1-1 this past week with a 73-51 over Northeastern and a close four-point loss on the road to Oklahoma. West Virginia did not shoot it well at all in the first half vs the Sooners, but pulled it together in the 2nd half and nearly came away with a win.

So that brings us to our weekly Monday morning question: Where will the Mountaineers be ranked in this week's AP Top 25 Poll?

A ton of teams in the AP Top 25 lost this past week and for some, lost multiple games. I think only losing by four on the road against a tough Oklahoma team isn't going to hurt West Virginia that much. The question really is whether or not the voters drop WVU more than they should, knowing that Oscar Tshiebwe will not be returning to the team.

Here's my prediction for this week's rankings:

Ceiling: 11th

Floor: 13th

Prediction: 12th

Top 25 Results from last week with last week's rankings:

No. 1 Gonzaga: W 88-58 vs Northern Arizona, W 112-67 vs Dixie State, W 85-62 vs San Francisco

No. 2 Baylor: W 93-56 vs Central Arkansas, W 105-76 vs Alcorn State, W 76-65 vs Iowa State

No. 3 Kansas: L 84-59 vs No. 8 Texas

No. 4 Villanova: DNP

No. 5 Houston: L 65-64 vs Tulsa, W 74-60 vs SMU

No. 6 Wisconsin: L 70-64 vs Maryland, W 71-59 vs No. 21 Minnesota

No. 7 Tennessee: W 73-53 vs Missouri, L 71-63 vs Alabama

No. 8 Texas: W 84-59 vs Kansas

No. 9 West Virginia: W 73-51 vs Northeastern, L 75-71 vs Oklahoma

No. 10 Iowa: W 87-72 vs No. 19 Northwestern, W 77-75 vs No. 14 Rutgers

No. 11 Creighton: W 67-65 vs Providence

No. 12 Missouri: L 73-53 vs No. 7 Tennessee, W 81-68 vs Arkansas

No. 13 Texas Tech: W 79-51 vs Incarnate Word, L 82-77 vs Oklahoma State

No. 14 Rutgers: W 81-76 vs Purdue, L 77-75 vs No. 10 Iowa

No. 15 Illinois: W 66-58 vs Purdue

No. 16 Michigan: W 84-73 vs Maryland, W 85-66 vs No. 19 Northwestern

No. 17 Michigan State: L 81-56 vs Minnesota, W 84-77 vs Nebraska

No. 18 Florida State: L 77-67 vs Clemson

No. 19 Northwestern: L 87-72 vs No. 10 Iowa, L 85-66 vs No. 16 Michigan

No. 20 Duke: DNP

No. 21 Oregon: W 82-69 vs California, W 73-56 vs Stanford

No. 21 Minnesota: W 81-56 vs Michigan State, L 71-59 vs No. 6 Wisconsin, W 77-60 vs No. 25 Ohio State

No. 23 Virginia: W 66-57 vs Notre Dame

No. 24 Virginia Tech: W 80-78 vs Miami

No. 25 Ohio State: W 90-54 vs Nebraska, L 77-60 vs No. 21 Minnesota

