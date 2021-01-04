Predicting Where WVU Will Be Ranked in the New AP Top 25
The Mountaineers went 1-1 this past week with a 73-51 over Northeastern and a close four-point loss on the road to Oklahoma. West Virginia did not shoot it well at all in the first half vs the Sooners, but pulled it together in the 2nd half and nearly came away with a win.
So that brings us to our weekly Monday morning question: Where will the Mountaineers be ranked in this week's AP Top 25 Poll?
A ton of teams in the AP Top 25 lost this past week and for some, lost multiple games. I think only losing by four on the road against a tough Oklahoma team isn't going to hurt West Virginia that much. The question really is whether or not the voters drop WVU more than they should, knowing that Oscar Tshiebwe will not be returning to the team.
Here's my prediction for this week's rankings:
Ceiling: 11th
Floor: 13th
Prediction: 12th
Top 25 Results from last week with last week's rankings:
No. 1 Gonzaga: W 88-58 vs Northern Arizona, W 112-67 vs Dixie State, W 85-62 vs San Francisco
No. 2 Baylor: W 93-56 vs Central Arkansas, W 105-76 vs Alcorn State, W 76-65 vs Iowa State
No. 3 Kansas: L 84-59 vs No. 8 Texas
No. 4 Villanova: DNP
No. 5 Houston: L 65-64 vs Tulsa, W 74-60 vs SMU
No. 6 Wisconsin: L 70-64 vs Maryland, W 71-59 vs No. 21 Minnesota
No. 7 Tennessee: W 73-53 vs Missouri, L 71-63 vs Alabama
No. 8 Texas: W 84-59 vs Kansas
No. 9 West Virginia: W 73-51 vs Northeastern, L 75-71 vs Oklahoma
No. 10 Iowa: W 87-72 vs No. 19 Northwestern, W 77-75 vs No. 14 Rutgers
No. 11 Creighton: W 67-65 vs Providence
No. 12 Missouri: L 73-53 vs No. 7 Tennessee, W 81-68 vs Arkansas
No. 13 Texas Tech: W 79-51 vs Incarnate Word, L 82-77 vs Oklahoma State
No. 14 Rutgers: W 81-76 vs Purdue, L 77-75 vs No. 10 Iowa
No. 15 Illinois: W 66-58 vs Purdue
No. 16 Michigan: W 84-73 vs Maryland, W 85-66 vs No. 19 Northwestern
No. 17 Michigan State: L 81-56 vs Minnesota, W 84-77 vs Nebraska
No. 18 Florida State: L 77-67 vs Clemson
No. 19 Northwestern: L 87-72 vs No. 10 Iowa, L 85-66 vs No. 16 Michigan
No. 20 Duke: DNP
No. 21 Oregon: W 82-69 vs California, W 73-56 vs Stanford
No. 21 Minnesota: W 81-56 vs Michigan State, L 71-59 vs No. 6 Wisconsin, W 77-60 vs No. 25 Ohio State
No. 23 Virginia: W 66-57 vs Notre Dame
No. 24 Virginia Tech: W 80-78 vs Miami
No. 25 Ohio State: W 90-54 vs Nebraska, L 77-60 vs No. 21 Minnesota
