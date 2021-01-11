Predicting Where WVU Will be Ranked in the New AP Top 25

The Mountaineers will likely drop in today's new rankings.

West Virginia went 1-1 this past week but could have very easily gone 2-0 or 0-2. How so? Well, they trailed Oklahoma State by 19 points in the 2nd half and made a miraculous comeback to win and then on Saturday, led for 33 minutes vs No. 4 Texas before losing the game essentially at the buzzer on a corner three from Andrew Jones. Had Jones missed that shot, you would have likely seen West Virginia surge back into the top 10.

So that brings us to our weekly Monday morning question: Where will the Mountaineers be ranked in this week's AP Top 25 Poll?

Just about everybody ranked below the Mountaineers lost this past week and several lost twice or lost to an unranked team. With West Virginia's only loss coming by two points to the No. 4 team in the country, I don't see them falling very far. Honestly, I'd be shocked if they fell more than a couple of spots.

Here's my prediction for this week's rankings:

Ceiling: 14th

Floor: 16th

Prediction: 15th

Top 25 Results from last week:

No. 1 Gonzaga: W 86-69 vs BYU, W 116-88 vs Portland

No. 2 Baylor: W 76-61 vs Oklahoma, W 67-49 vs TCU

No. 3 Villanova: DNP

No. 4 Texas: W 78-72 vs Iowa State, W 72-70 vs West Virginia

No. 5 Iowa: W 89-67 vs Maryland, W 86-71 vs No. 16 Minnesota

No. 6 Kansas: W 93-64 vs TCU, W 63-59 vs Oklahoma

No. 7 Creighton: W 89-53 vs Seton Hall, W 97-79 vs St. John's

No. 8 Wisconsin: W 80-73 vs Indiana (OT)

No. 9 Tennessee: W 79-74 vs Arkansas, W 68-54 vs Texas A&M

No. 10 Michigan: W 82-57 vs Minnesota

No. 11 Houston: W 70-63 vs Wichita State, W 71-50 vs Tulane

No. 12 Illinois: W 81-56 vs Northwestern, L 66-63 Maryland

No. 13 Missouri: L 78-63 vs Mississippi State

No. 14 West Virginia: W 87-84 vs Oklahoma State, L 72-70 vs Texas

No. 15 Rutgers: L 68-45 vs No. 23 Michigan State. L 79-68 vs Ohio State

No. 16 Minnesota: L 82-57 vs No. 10 Michigan, L 86-71 vs No. 5 Iowa

No. 17 Oregon: L 79-72 vs Colorado, W 79-73 vs Utah

No. 18 Texas Tech: W 82-71 vs Kansas State, W 91-64 vs Iowa State

No. 19 Virginia Tech: L 73-71 vs Louisville, W 77-63 vs Notre Dame

No. 19 Clemson: W 74-70 vs NC State (OT)

No. 21 Duke: W 83-82 vs Boston College, W 79-68 vs Wake Forest

No. 22 Virginia: W 70-61 vs Wake Forest, W 61-49 vs Boston College

No. 23 Saint Louis: DNP

No. 23 Michigan State: W 68-45 vs No. 15 Rutgers, L 55-54 vs Purdue

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the page's top righthand corner. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.