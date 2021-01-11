Predicting Where WVU Will be Ranked in the New AP Top 25
West Virginia went 1-1 this past week but could have very easily gone 2-0 or 0-2. How so? Well, they trailed Oklahoma State by 19 points in the 2nd half and made a miraculous comeback to win and then on Saturday, led for 33 minutes vs No. 4 Texas before losing the game essentially at the buzzer on a corner three from Andrew Jones. Had Jones missed that shot, you would have likely seen West Virginia surge back into the top 10.
So that brings us to our weekly Monday morning question: Where will the Mountaineers be ranked in this week's AP Top 25 Poll?
Just about everybody ranked below the Mountaineers lost this past week and several lost twice or lost to an unranked team. With West Virginia's only loss coming by two points to the No. 4 team in the country, I don't see them falling very far. Honestly, I'd be shocked if they fell more than a couple of spots.
Here's my prediction for this week's rankings:
Ceiling: 14th
Floor: 16th
Prediction: 15th
Top 25 Results from last week:
No. 1 Gonzaga: W 86-69 vs BYU, W 116-88 vs Portland
No. 2 Baylor: W 76-61 vs Oklahoma, W 67-49 vs TCU
No. 3 Villanova: DNP
No. 4 Texas: W 78-72 vs Iowa State, W 72-70 vs West Virginia
No. 5 Iowa: W 89-67 vs Maryland, W 86-71 vs No. 16 Minnesota
No. 6 Kansas: W 93-64 vs TCU, W 63-59 vs Oklahoma
No. 7 Creighton: W 89-53 vs Seton Hall, W 97-79 vs St. John's
No. 8 Wisconsin: W 80-73 vs Indiana (OT)
No. 9 Tennessee: W 79-74 vs Arkansas, W 68-54 vs Texas A&M
No. 10 Michigan: W 82-57 vs Minnesota
No. 11 Houston: W 70-63 vs Wichita State, W 71-50 vs Tulane
No. 12 Illinois: W 81-56 vs Northwestern, L 66-63 Maryland
No. 13 Missouri: L 78-63 vs Mississippi State
No. 14 West Virginia: W 87-84 vs Oklahoma State, L 72-70 vs Texas
No. 15 Rutgers: L 68-45 vs No. 23 Michigan State. L 79-68 vs Ohio State
No. 16 Minnesota: L 82-57 vs No. 10 Michigan, L 86-71 vs No. 5 Iowa
No. 17 Oregon: L 79-72 vs Colorado, W 79-73 vs Utah
No. 18 Texas Tech: W 82-71 vs Kansas State, W 91-64 vs Iowa State
No. 19 Virginia Tech: L 73-71 vs Louisville, W 77-63 vs Notre Dame
No. 19 Clemson: W 74-70 vs NC State (OT)
No. 21 Duke: W 83-82 vs Boston College, W 79-68 vs Wake Forest
No. 22 Virginia: W 70-61 vs Wake Forest, W 61-49 vs Boston College
No. 23 Saint Louis: DNP
No. 23 Michigan State: W 68-45 vs No. 15 Rutgers, L 55-54 vs Purdue
