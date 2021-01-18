Predicting Where WVU Will be Ranked in the New AP Top 25

Could the Mountaineers move up without playing a game?

It's now officially been over a week since West Virginia played its last basketball game. The Mountaineers were set to take on No. 2 Baylor on the road following a last-second loss to No. 4 Texas the previous Saturday but the game was canceled due to COVID-19 issues within West Virginia's program. The Big 12 then announced that the Mountaineers' next three games would also be postponed as they try to get the virus under control.

So that brings us to our weekly Monday morning question: Where will the Mountaineers be ranked in this week's AP Top 25 Poll?

While West Virginia had the week off, several teams around them in the rankings lost, which could propel the Mountaineers even without playing a single game. Despite Texas Tech losing to No. 2 Baylor by 8, I could see them jumping West Virginia thanks to their road win over No. 4 Texas. How much does Kansas, Michigan, and Creighton fall? That will tell where the Mountaineers end up. My guess is West Virginia moves up a couple of spots and at worst, stays put at No. 13.

Here's my prediction for this week's rankings:

Ceiling: 9th

Floor: 13th

Prediction: 11th

Top 25 Results from last week with last week's rankings:

No. 1 Gonzaga: W 95-70 vs Pepperdine, W 73-59 vs Saint Mary's

No. 2 Baylor: W 68-60 vs No. 15 Texas Tech

No. 3 Villanova: DNP

No. 4 Texas: L 79-77 vs No. 15 Texas Tech, W 82-67 vs Iowa State

No. 5 Iowa: W 96-73 vs Northwestern

No. 6 Kansas: L 75-70 vs Oklahoma State

No. 7 Michigan: W 77-54 vs No. 9 Wisconsin, L 75-57 vs No. 23 Minnesota

No. 8 Creighton: L 70-66 vs Butler (OT)

No. 9 Wisconsin: L 77-54 vs No. 7 Michigan, W 60-54 vs Rutgers

No. 10 Tennessee: W 81-61 vs Vanderbilt

No. 11 Houston: W 75-58 vs UCF

No. 12 Clemson: L 85-50 vs No. 18 Virginia

No. 13 West Virginia: DNP

No. 14 Illinois: L 87-81 vs No. 21 Ohio State

No. 15 Texas Tech: W 79-77 vs No. 4 Texas, L 68-60 vs No. 2 Baylor

No. 16 Louisville: W 77-65 vs Wake Forest, L 78-72 vs Miami

No. 17 Missouri: W 68-52 vs Texas A&M

No. 18 Virginia: W 80-68 vs Notre Dame, W 85-50 vs No. 12 Clemson

No. 19 Duke: L 74-67 vs No. 20 Virginia Tech

No. 20 Virginia Tech: W 74-67 vs No. 19 Duke, W 64-60 vs Wake Forest

No. 21 Ohio State: W 81-71 vs Northwestern, W 87-81 vs No. 14 Illinois

No. 22 Oregon: DNP

No. 23 Minnesota: W 75-57 vs No. 7 Michigan

No. 24 Saint Louis: DNP

No. 25 UConn: DNP

