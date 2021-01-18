Predicting Where WVU Will be Ranked in the New AP Top 25
It's now officially been over a week since West Virginia played its last basketball game. The Mountaineers were set to take on No. 2 Baylor on the road following a last-second loss to No. 4 Texas the previous Saturday but the game was canceled due to COVID-19 issues within West Virginia's program. The Big 12 then announced that the Mountaineers' next three games would also be postponed as they try to get the virus under control.
So that brings us to our weekly Monday morning question: Where will the Mountaineers be ranked in this week's AP Top 25 Poll?
While West Virginia had the week off, several teams around them in the rankings lost, which could propel the Mountaineers even without playing a single game. Despite Texas Tech losing to No. 2 Baylor by 8, I could see them jumping West Virginia thanks to their road win over No. 4 Texas. How much does Kansas, Michigan, and Creighton fall? That will tell where the Mountaineers end up. My guess is West Virginia moves up a couple of spots and at worst, stays put at No. 13.
Here's my prediction for this week's rankings:
Ceiling: 9th
Floor: 13th
Prediction: 11th
Top 25 Results from last week with last week's rankings:
No. 1 Gonzaga: W 95-70 vs Pepperdine, W 73-59 vs Saint Mary's
No. 2 Baylor: W 68-60 vs No. 15 Texas Tech
No. 3 Villanova: DNP
No. 4 Texas: L 79-77 vs No. 15 Texas Tech, W 82-67 vs Iowa State
No. 5 Iowa: W 96-73 vs Northwestern
No. 6 Kansas: L 75-70 vs Oklahoma State
No. 7 Michigan: W 77-54 vs No. 9 Wisconsin, L 75-57 vs No. 23 Minnesota
No. 8 Creighton: L 70-66 vs Butler (OT)
No. 9 Wisconsin: L 77-54 vs No. 7 Michigan, W 60-54 vs Rutgers
No. 10 Tennessee: W 81-61 vs Vanderbilt
No. 11 Houston: W 75-58 vs UCF
No. 12 Clemson: L 85-50 vs No. 18 Virginia
No. 13 West Virginia: DNP
No. 14 Illinois: L 87-81 vs No. 21 Ohio State
No. 15 Texas Tech: W 79-77 vs No. 4 Texas, L 68-60 vs No. 2 Baylor
No. 16 Louisville: W 77-65 vs Wake Forest, L 78-72 vs Miami
No. 17 Missouri: W 68-52 vs Texas A&M
No. 18 Virginia: W 80-68 vs Notre Dame, W 85-50 vs No. 12 Clemson
No. 19 Duke: L 74-67 vs No. 20 Virginia Tech
No. 20 Virginia Tech: W 74-67 vs No. 19 Duke, W 64-60 vs Wake Forest
No. 21 Ohio State: W 81-71 vs Northwestern, W 87-81 vs No. 14 Illinois
No. 22 Oregon: DNP
No. 23 Minnesota: W 75-57 vs No. 7 Michigan
No. 24 Saint Louis: DNP
No. 25 UConn: DNP
