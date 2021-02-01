Predicting Where WVU Will be Ranked in the New AP Top 25
It was another crazy week in college basketball as we saw several top 25 teams lose and five of the top ten teams lose at least one game.
So that brings us to our weekly Monday morning question: Where will the Mountaineers be ranked in this week's AP Top 25 Poll?
West Virginia should be fortunate that they did not go 0-2 this past week as they pulled out a last-second victory over No. 10 Texas Tech on Monday. If the Mountaineers would have taken care of business against Florida on Saturday, there's no question that they would have easily jumped into the top 10, maybe to No. 7. Losing to the Gators is not a bad loss by any means, but a loss is a loss, and the three teams that tripped up in front of West Virginia all lost to ranked opponents. With that said, I'm not expecting much of a move for Bob Huggins's squad.
Here's my prediction for this week's rankings:
Ceiling: 12th
Floor: 15th
Prediction: 13th
Top 25 Results from last week with last week's rankings:
No.1 Gonzaga: W 90-62 vs San Diego, W 97-75 vs Pepperdine
No. 2 Baylor: W 107-59 vs Kansas State, W 84-72 vs Auburn
No. 3 Villanova: W 80-72 vs Seton Hall
No. 4 Michigan: DNP
No. 5 Texas: L 80-79 vs No. 24 Oklahoma
No. 6 Houston: W 83-60 vs Tulane, W 70-48 vs SMU
No. 7 Iowa: L 80-75 vs No. 19 Illinois
No. 8 Virginia: W 81-58 vs Syracuse, L 65-51 vs No. 20 Virginia Tech
No. 9 Alabama: W 70-59 vs Kentucky, L 66-61 vs No. 24 Oklahoma
No. 10 Texas Tech: L 88-87 vs No. 11 West Virginia, W 76-71 vs LSU
No. 11 West Virginia: W 88-87 vs No. 10 Texas Tech, L 85-80 vs Florida
No. 12 Missouri: L 88-82 vs Auburn, W 102-98 vs TCU (OT)
No. 13 Ohio State: W 83-79 vs Penn State, W 79-62 vs Michigan State
No. 14 Wisconsin: W 61-55 vs Maryland, L 81-71 vs Penn State
No. 15 Kansas: W 59-51 vs TCU, L 80-61 vs No. 18 Tennessee
No. 16 Florida State: W 81-59 vs Miami, L 76-65 vs Georgia Tech
No. 17 Creighton: W 85-81 vs Seton Hall, W 69-62 vs DePaul
No. 18 Tennessee: W 56-53 vs Mississippi State, W 80-61 vs No. 15 Kansas
No. 19 Illinois: W 80-75 vs No. 7 Iowa
No. 20 Virginia Tech: W 62-51 vs Notre Dame, W 65-51 vs No. 8 Virginia
No. 21 Minnesota: L 81-62 vs Purdue
No. 22 Saint Louis: L 76-71 vs Dayton
No. 23 UCLA W 57-52 vs Oregon State
No. 24 Oklahoma: W 80-79 vs No. 5 Texas, W 66-61 vs No. 9 Alabama
No. 25 Louisville: L 54-50 vs Clemson
