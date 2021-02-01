Predicting Where WVU Will be Ranked in the New AP Top 25

Will West Virginia move up, down, or stay put at No. 11?

It was another crazy week in college basketball as we saw several top 25 teams lose and five of the top ten teams lose at least one game.

So that brings us to our weekly Monday morning question: Where will the Mountaineers be ranked in this week's AP Top 25 Poll?

West Virginia should be fortunate that they did not go 0-2 this past week as they pulled out a last-second victory over No. 10 Texas Tech on Monday. If the Mountaineers would have taken care of business against Florida on Saturday, there's no question that they would have easily jumped into the top 10, maybe to No. 7. Losing to the Gators is not a bad loss by any means, but a loss is a loss, and the three teams that tripped up in front of West Virginia all lost to ranked opponents. With that said, I'm not expecting much of a move for Bob Huggins's squad.

Here's my prediction for this week's rankings:

Ceiling: 12th

Floor: 15th

Prediction: 13th

Top 25 Results from last week with last week's rankings:

No.1 Gonzaga: W 90-62 vs San Diego, W 97-75 vs Pepperdine

No. 2 Baylor: W 107-59 vs Kansas State, W 84-72 vs Auburn

No. 3 Villanova: W 80-72 vs Seton Hall

No. 4 Michigan: DNP

No. 5 Texas: L 80-79 vs No. 24 Oklahoma

No. 6 Houston: W 83-60 vs Tulane, W 70-48 vs SMU

No. 7 Iowa: L 80-75 vs No. 19 Illinois

No. 8 Virginia: W 81-58 vs Syracuse, L 65-51 vs No. 20 Virginia Tech

No. 9 Alabama: W 70-59 vs Kentucky, L 66-61 vs No. 24 Oklahoma

No. 10 Texas Tech: L 88-87 vs No. 11 West Virginia, W 76-71 vs LSU

No. 11 West Virginia: W 88-87 vs No. 10 Texas Tech, L 85-80 vs Florida

No. 12 Missouri: L 88-82 vs Auburn, W 102-98 vs TCU (OT)

No. 13 Ohio State: W 83-79 vs Penn State, W 79-62 vs Michigan State

No. 14 Wisconsin: W 61-55 vs Maryland, L 81-71 vs Penn State

No. 15 Kansas: W 59-51 vs TCU, L 80-61 vs No. 18 Tennessee

No. 16 Florida State: W 81-59 vs Miami, L 76-65 vs Georgia Tech

No. 17 Creighton: W 85-81 vs Seton Hall, W 69-62 vs DePaul

No. 18 Tennessee: W 56-53 vs Mississippi State, W 80-61 vs No. 15 Kansas

No. 19 Illinois: W 80-75 vs No. 7 Iowa

No. 20 Virginia Tech: W 62-51 vs Notre Dame, W 65-51 vs No. 8 Virginia

No. 21 Minnesota: L 81-62 vs Purdue

No. 22 Saint Louis: L 76-71 vs Dayton

No. 23 UCLA W 57-52 vs Oregon State

No. 24 Oklahoma: W 80-79 vs No. 5 Texas, W 66-61 vs No. 9 Alabama

No. 25 Louisville: L 54-50 vs Clemson

