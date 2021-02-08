Predicting Where WVU Will be Ranked in the New AP Top 25

Will WVU jump up several spots in the new poll?

Bob Huggins's squad got back on track this week by winning two Big 12 games against Iowa State and No. 23 Kansas. The Mountaineers have begun the gauntlet on their schedule with a W but things are about to get even more challenging ove the next two weeks.

So that brings us to our weekly Monday morning question: Where will the Mountaineers be ranked in this week's AP Top 25 Poll?

Here's my prediction for this week's rankings:

Ceiling: 14th

Floor: 16th

Prediction: 15th

Top 25 Results from last week with last week's rankings:

No. 1 Gonzaga: W 76-58 vs Pacific

No. 2 Baylor: W 83-69 vs No. 6 Texas

No. 3 Villanova: L 70-59 vs Villanova, W 84-74 vs Georgetown

No. 4 Michigan: DNP

No. 5 Houston: L 82-73 vs East Carolina, W 112-46 vs Old Lady

No. 6 Texas: L 83-69 vs No. 2 Baylor, L 75-67 (2OT) vs Oklahoma State

No. 7 Ohio State: W 89-85 vs No. 8 Iowa

No. 8 Iowa: W 84-78 vs Michigan State, L 89-85 vs No. 7 Ohio State, L 67-65 vs Indiana

No. 9 Oklahoma: L 57-52 vs No. 13 Texas Tech, W 79-72 vs Iowa State

No. 10 Alabama: W 78-60 vs LSU, L 68-65 vs No. 18 Missouri

No. 11 Tennessee: L 52-50 vs Ole Miss, W 82-71 vs Kentucky

No. 12 Illinois: W 75-71 vs Indiana (OT), W 75-60 vs No. 19 Wisconsin

No. 13 Texas Tech: W 57-52 vs No. 9 Oklahoma, W 73-62 vs Kansas Statae

No. 14 Virginia: W 64-57 vs NC State, W 73-66 vs Pitt

No. 15 Creighton: L 86-79 vs Georgetown, W 71-68 vs Marquette

No. 16 Virginia Tech: L 83-72 vs Pitt, W 80-76 (OT) vs Miami

No. 17 West Virginia: W 76-72 vs Iowa State, W 91-79 vs No. 23 Kansas

No. 18 Missouri: W 75-70 vs Kentucky, W 68-65 vs No. 10 Alabama

No. 19 Wisconsin: W 72-56 vs Penn State, L 75-60 vs No. 12 Illinois

No. 20 Florida State: DNP

No. 21 UCLA: L 66-48 vs USC

No. 22 Florida: L 72-66 vs South Carolina

No. 23 Kansas: W 74-51 vs Kansas State, L 91-79 vs No. 17 West Virginia

No. 24 Purdue: L 61-60 vs Maryland, W 75-70 vs Northwestern

No. 25 Drake: W 95-60 vs Illinois State, W 80-77 vs Valporaiso, L 74-57 vs Valporaiso

