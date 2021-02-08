Predicting Where WVU Will be Ranked in the New AP Top 25
Bob Huggins's squad got back on track this week by winning two Big 12 games against Iowa State and No. 23 Kansas. The Mountaineers have begun the gauntlet on their schedule with a W but things are about to get even more challenging ove the next two weeks.
So that brings us to our weekly Monday morning question: Where will the Mountaineers be ranked in this week's AP Top 25 Poll?
Here's my prediction for this week's rankings:
Ceiling: 14th
Floor: 16th
Prediction: 15th
Top 25 Results from last week with last week's rankings:
No. 1 Gonzaga: W 76-58 vs Pacific
No. 2 Baylor: W 83-69 vs No. 6 Texas
No. 3 Villanova: L 70-59 vs Villanova, W 84-74 vs Georgetown
No. 4 Michigan: DNP
No. 5 Houston: L 82-73 vs East Carolina, W 112-46 vs Old Lady
No. 6 Texas: L 83-69 vs No. 2 Baylor, L 75-67 (2OT) vs Oklahoma State
No. 7 Ohio State: W 89-85 vs No. 8 Iowa
No. 8 Iowa: W 84-78 vs Michigan State, L 89-85 vs No. 7 Ohio State, L 67-65 vs Indiana
No. 9 Oklahoma: L 57-52 vs No. 13 Texas Tech, W 79-72 vs Iowa State
No. 10 Alabama: W 78-60 vs LSU, L 68-65 vs No. 18 Missouri
No. 11 Tennessee: L 52-50 vs Ole Miss, W 82-71 vs Kentucky
No. 12 Illinois: W 75-71 vs Indiana (OT), W 75-60 vs No. 19 Wisconsin
No. 13 Texas Tech: W 57-52 vs No. 9 Oklahoma, W 73-62 vs Kansas Statae
No. 14 Virginia: W 64-57 vs NC State, W 73-66 vs Pitt
No. 15 Creighton: L 86-79 vs Georgetown, W 71-68 vs Marquette
No. 16 Virginia Tech: L 83-72 vs Pitt, W 80-76 (OT) vs Miami
No. 17 West Virginia: W 76-72 vs Iowa State, W 91-79 vs No. 23 Kansas
No. 18 Missouri: W 75-70 vs Kentucky, W 68-65 vs No. 10 Alabama
No. 19 Wisconsin: W 72-56 vs Penn State, L 75-60 vs No. 12 Illinois
No. 20 Florida State: DNP
No. 21 UCLA: L 66-48 vs USC
No. 22 Florida: L 72-66 vs South Carolina
No. 23 Kansas: W 74-51 vs Kansas State, L 91-79 vs No. 17 West Virginia
No. 24 Purdue: L 61-60 vs Maryland, W 75-70 vs Northwestern
No. 25 Drake: W 95-60 vs Illinois State, W 80-77 vs Valporaiso, L 74-57 vs Valporaiso
