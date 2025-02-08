Pregame Injury Update on WVU Guard Sencire Harris
Through the first 22 games of the season, West Virginia has proven to be one of the best defensive teams in all of college basketball. A huge part of that success should be credited to guard Sencire Harris, who has been a menace when guarding the ball. Houston head coach Kelvin Sampson even went as far as calling a Harris "a problem," in a complimentary fashion.
Fortunately, the Mountaineers will have the heart and soul of their defense on Saturday evening against Utah despite continuing to nurse a lower-body injury. Harris appeared to have injured his ankle in the loss at TCU on Wednesday, but the exact details of the injury have not been disclosed. Head coach Darian DeVries labeled him as "questionable" coming into today's game.
If Harris reaggravates the injury, DeVries will likely turn to sixth-year senior Joseph Yesufu, who has provided a bit of a shot in the arm offensively in the last few games. In the last three games, Yesufu has averaged 12 points per game.
West Virginia and Utah will tip the action off at 5 p.m. EST. You can stream the game live on ESPN+.
