PREVIEW: West Virginia Opens the Charleston Classic with Elon

The West Virginia Mountaineers (2-0) open their in-season tournament play Thursday night against the Elon (2-1) Phoenix in the first round of the 2021 Shriners Children’s Charleston Classic. Tipoff is at approximately 9:30 and will be televised on ESPN2.

Elon comes into the game ranked first in the CAA in three-point percentage (42.4), threes made per game (12), and assist to turnover ratio (1.87), while ranking second in threes made (36), assists per game (19.3) and scoring margin (16.3). Additionally, Al five of Elon’s starters are averaging double figures.

The Phoenix dropped the season opener on the road against Florida 74-61, but they bounced back in their last two outings with wins over Randolph College and Bluefield College.

“I think they’re a good team – they shoot the ball really well,” said West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins. “I was able to watch two of their games, and when they get on a roll, they really make a lot of shots.”

“They’re really good if you give them step-in shots,” continued Huggins. “You got to make them play on the run, you got to make them play a little faster than what they want to play, but that’s the case with a lot of people that we play. I think the more we speed them up, I think the harder for them it is to score baskets.”

“These guys really shoot the ball. If you give them a crack, they got a chance to make shots,” he added.

Forward Zac Ervin is averaging a team-leading 15.7 points per game while snagging 5.3 rebounds per game. The junior is shooting 48% (12-25) from three-point range on the season, and his 12 made threes on the season, an average of four made threes per game, leads the conference and ranks 15th nationally in both categories.

Preseason All-CAA First Team honoree guard Hunter McIntosh ranks second on the team in scoring, averaging 12.7 points per game.

West Virginia will have its hands full with 6’10” center Sam Sherry. The sophomore leads the team in rebounding at 10.0 rpg and produces in the paint, averaging 12.0 ppg.

CAA All-Rookie honoree Darius Burford currently leads the team in assists (4.0 apg), adding 11.7 points and 6.7 rebounds per contest, while forward Hunter Woods leads the team in steals (1.3 spg) and is second on the team in assists, dishing 3.3 per game.

“Defensively, they mix it up a little bit. They’re going to play a little 1-3-1, they’re going to play 2-3, they’re going to play some man,” said Huggins.

Nov 12, 2021; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers guard Kedrian Johnson (0) celebrates from the bench during the second half against the Pittsburgh Panthers at WVU Coliseum. Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

The Mountaineers are looking to build off their 2-0 record with wins over Oakland and Pitt, and according to Huggins, they’ve come a long way since their “secret scrimmage” versus Dayton in October.

“The progress that we’ve made from Dayton until now has been immense. It was hard to watch the day we scrimmaged Dayton,” said Huggins.

The Mountaineer defense had been a bit of a surprise, an area that has been an issue for the Mountaineers since guards Jevon Carter and Daxter Miles Jr. graduated out of the program four years ago. However, in two games, West Virginia has forced 57 turnovers, 28 of them coming in the way of steals, with starting point guard Kedrian Johnson leading the way with 11.

West Virginia is led by guard Taz Sherman. The fifth-year senior is averaging 17.5 points per game and is second on the team in steals with five. Guard Sean McNeil is averaging 11.0 ppg despite being passive to begin the season, and forward Jalen Bridges appeared comfortable against rival Pitt Friday night, leading all scorers with 18 points.

An area of concern for the Mountaineers is rebounding, something that has not been an issue for a Huggins-coached team in the past. However, West Virginia is still trying to piece together the frontcourt after the departure of All-Big 12 first team selection Derek Culver, and as a result, the rebounding differential sits at -15.5

West Virginia took the first and only meeting against Elon 92-47 in Morgantown on Nov. 15, 2008.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Christopher Hall @WVHallBilly