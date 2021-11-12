PREVIEW: West Virginia Seeking 100th Win Over Pitt

The West Virginia Mountaineers (1-0) host the Pitt Panthers (0-1) in the 188th edition of the Backyard Brawl Friday night with tipoff set for 8:30 and will be televised on ESPNU.

The Pitt Panthers suffered a devastating 78-63 loss to the Bulldogs Tuesday night. A pair of sophomores led the Panthers. Forward John Hughley (6’9”, 280-lbs) went for a double double, leading all scorers with 27 points on 10-20 shooting from the field and 7-13 from the free throw line and snagged 10 rebounds, while guard Femi Odukale (6’5”, 205-lbs) posted 20 points and dished four assists.

Pitt had a tumultuous offseason with five players entering the NCAA Transfer Portal following last season. Leading scorer Justin Champagnie left for the 2021 NBA Draft before signing with Toronto as an undrafted free agent. As a result, the Panthers start two freshmen, Nick Santos (6’7”, 215-lbs) and William Jeffress (6’7”, 205-lbs), and Stony Brook graduate transfer Mouhamadou Gueye (6’10”, 200-lbs), along with Hughley and Odukale.

“They’re intriguing,” said West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins. “They’ve got great size. Their guards are big. Hughley is a kid I know well. He’s an Ohio kid from Brush [High School]. He’s done a great job of taking care of himself, and he’s got great hands. They’ve got great size. They got a 6-10 that can step out and make shots for them which spreads your bigs out – gets your bigs away from the basket. I think Jeff has done a great job of putting that team together.”

West Virginia Mountaineers guard Sean McNeil (22) shoots a three-point basket over Pittsburgh Panthers guard Xavier Johnson (1) and guard Trey McGowens (2) during the first half at the Petersen Events Center. Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

West Virginia notched a win over Oakland on Tuesday 60-53. Guard Taz Sherman led all scorers with 18 points. However, coming into the season, rebounding was a hot topic after All-Big 12 Conference forward Derek Culver departed from the professional ranks. It was a glaring issue on Tuesday night, with Oakland outrebounding the Mountaineers 48-33. And despite holding the Golden Grizzlies to 35.5% from the field, including 3-23 from three-point range, Huggins said the rebounding is part of the defense, and “we sucked” when looking a the two. After watching the film, he said his comments were “spot on.”

“We didn’t pass the ball – I mean, they (Oakland) do a great job of playing passing lanes, but we didn’t do much to move them,” he said. “So, we didn’t get the ball where we need to get the ball, obviously. But the rebounding deal is just mind-blowing to me.

He noted the team was going to work on rebounding till “their butts are black and blue,” following the game. On Thursday, Huggins said they gave it a good “lick” during Wednesday practice, noting that rebounding issues stem from effort and technique.

Defensively, Huggins said they could be a lot better.

“We didn’t help the way we need to help,” he said. “We got to gap things a lot better than what we did. We kind of waved at them. They drove it in the gap, and instead of stepping over, we waved at it. We just got to do a better job of closing gaps.”

Gabe Osabuohien came off the bench and sparked the Mountaineers throughout the game, diving for loose balls, stepping in the lane to take five charges on the evening, and grabbing some big rebounds, leading the team with nine.

West Virginia is 99-88 all-time over Pitt, including taking the last four meetings between the two schools.

