Projecting West Virginia's New Starting Five

West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins will have a new starting lineup for the first time this season as the Mountaineers take on Oklahoma following the departure of Oscar Tshiebwe.

The initial reaction is that West Virginia's season is about to take a nosedive with the lack of depth in the frontcourt but this may be an addition by subtraction situation. The Mountaineers should be able to stretch the floor a little easier and make teams defend them on the perimeter, which will allow Derek Culver to do even more damage in the paint.

Jalen Bridges, Gabe Osabuohien, and Seny N'diaye will all be in prime position for more playing time with one of those guys likely to slide into a starting spot. Huggins said he does not envision using a three-guard lineup, so he will either add another wing (Bridges) or slide in another big (Osabuohien).

Here's our new projected starting lineup with Tshiebwe no longer on the roster:

Miles McBride

McBride has taken the next step in his development and is well on his way to having a fantastic career at West Virginia. When he's not in the game, the Mountaineers aren't as good on either end of the floor. He still has some things to clean up, but he is heading in the right direction and will play a major part in how far this team will go this season.

Sean McNeil

He hasn't shot the ball as consistently as head coach Bob Huggins anticipated him to, but he has had a couple of games where you see the potential, particularly the Kansas game. You could make the argument that Taz Sherman should start in his place, but I think he's the Jaysean Paige of this team - a guy that is better served as an offensive spark off the bench. Keep starting McNeil and continue to let him hoist up shots, they'll start falling.

Emmitt Matthews Jr.

Matthews has bounced back nicely after a rather disappointing sophomore campaign. He has been more aggressive on the offensive end and hasn't passed up on open looks as he did a year ago. He is the one guy that can take this team to the next level if he elevates his game.

Gabe Osabuohien

Huggins wants to get Jalen Bridges into the game more and now he'll be able to but I don't think he's quite ready to throw him into the starting lineup. Osabuohien has proven to be a valuable player over the last two years in a variety of ways. He can be trusted and has earned the opportunity to be in the starting lineup. Osabuohien is exactly the type of player Huggins likes to coach. He's tough, hard-nosed, gritty, does all the dirty work, and doesn't try to do things that are out of his game.

Derek Culver

As Bob Huggins said in Friday's press conference, he is the best big in the league and it's hard to argue that. He is dominant on the boards and has done a much better job finishing at the rim and not rushing himself. With Tshiebwe now gone, Culver will have more room to work inside and could help him become even more efficient than he already is. I actually think this helps Culver.

