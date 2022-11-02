Skip to main content

REPORT: The Big 12 Shows Interest in Gonzaga

Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark met with Gonzaga AD

According to a report by Pete Thamel, Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark met with Gonzaga athletic director Chris Standiford last week in Frisco Texas while the Zags were in the area to play Tennessee in a scrimmage.

Both the Pac 12 and Big 12 have been in talks with Gonzaga about becoming league members. 

Gonzaga has become a national brand under head coach Mark Few and the move would obviously strengthen one of if not the toughest league in the country. Gonzaga had made 23 consecutive NCAA tournaments (not counting 2020 due to COVID) and carried a number one seed into the postseason four of the past five years with two national championship appearances in 2017 and 2021. Additionally, the Zags have won 11 of the last 14 WCC titles. 

Central Florida, Houston, Cincinnati and BYU are set to join the Big 12 Conference next year, upping the membership to 14 until 2025 when Oklahoma and Texas join the SEC conference, setting the final number to 12. 

