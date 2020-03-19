REPORT: West Virginia to Play Big 10 Opponent in New York in 2020

This week, the West Virginia basketball schedule for the 2020-21 season has started totake shape. On Wednesday, it was announced that the Mountaineers would be hosting Robert Morris on a date to be determined. Now, West Virginia will travel back to the "Big Apple" to face off against Big 10 foe Purdue, per Jon Rothstein on CBS Sports.

