REPORT: WVU Schedules Non-Conference Opponent for 2021-22 Schedule

The 2020-21 college basketball season is officially in the books and now, we turn to the hectic offseason that includes recruiting, the transfer portal, and even filling out next year's schedule.

Thursday afternoon it was announced that West Virginia will be playing host to Kent State on December 12th according to Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports. Kent State finished this past season with a 15-8 record and finished in 4th place of the MAC. The Golden Flashes had a win over NCAA Tournament team, Ohio, and gave Virginia a scare earlier in the year falling 71-64.

The Mountaineers are 1-1 all-time against the Golden Flashes.

