Rich Rodriguez Gives His Thoughts on WVU's New Hoops Coach Ross Hodge
It's been quite an eventful handful of months for West Virginia athletic director Wren Baker, having to hire a new football coach and men's basketball coach in the same year.
If anyone knows what it takes to win here, it would be new head football coach Rich Rodriguez. During his press conference a couple of days ago, he was asked what his best piece of advice would be to Ross Hodge. He didn't go into detail on the things that he will tell him, but did offer a few thoughts on the new guy in town.
“I don’t know him, but I’m anxious to meet Ross. I know he’s a winner, he’s won everywhere he’s gone. Every place is a little bit unique. This place I know because I obviously grew up here, played here, coached here three times. I’ll tell him this is the lay of the land of West Virginia athletics and the state of West Virginia. I think I can kind of speak to what people in this state are - blue-collar, hard-working, underdog mentality that can do anything. From what I understand, he’ll fit in greatly with us.”
Hodge will continue to coach North Texas through their run in the NIT and will then officially make his move to Morgantown.
