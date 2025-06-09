Ross Hodge Announces the Signing of Jayden Forsythe
West Virginia University men’s basketball coach Ross Hodge announced the signing of guard Jayden Forsythe Monday afternoon.
Forsythe, hailing from Brooklyn, New York, attended Westtown School in West Chester, Pennsylvania where he averaged 12.1 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.3 steals per game last season.
“Jayden is one of the best young shooters in the country,” Hodge said. “He has a tireless work ethic and his character will allow him to continuously get better. We are excited to add him to our Mountaineer program.”
He was the only player on the EYBL circuit to shoot more than 40% from 3-point range on 75-plus 3-point attempts. Forsythe averaged 9.5 points for Team Final at the Peach Jam, while shooting 39% from 3-point range.
The six-foot-five, 190-pound guard originally committed to Xavier before committing to the Mountaineers in early May.
He also held offers from Butler, George Mason, High Point, Hofstra, Illinois, Mississippi State, Northwestern, Penn State, Texas A&M, Rhode Island, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest, St. Joseph’s, Rhode Island, George Washington, Columbia, and Bryant.
